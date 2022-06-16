ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Knife-wielding man experiencing ‘emotional crisis’ arrested by APD

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461p4v_0gCO5O1Z00
Atlanta police arrest man who threatened others with knife File photo. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man who threatened others on the beltline with a knife, officers said.

In April, Officer Shields was patrolling the Beltline where he heard a call stating a man was walking and threatening people with a knife.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shields and other officers responded and engaged the man until they felt it was safe enough to arrest him.

Through conversation, Shields was able to discern the male was suffering from an emotional crisis.

Police located the knife where the suspect was kneeling, deescalated the situation and took the man into custody.

He was transferred to Grady for help, but refused, adamantly, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victim he threatened wanted to press charges and police did.

“The highlight of this incident is not to focus on the arrest itself, but the officer’s response to what was a potentially volatile situation,” police said. “Officer Shields calm approach, clear communication and professional demeanor reflected his training and the departments highest ideals. Job well done by officer Shields and the responding officers.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Controversial store leads councilman to resign A controversial Civil War and Confederate shop that was closed for months after the owner died, reopened on Tuesday in Kennesaw.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kidnapped dog breeder drove erratically to attract police attention; 3 arrested

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A kidnapped South Florida dog breeder’s quick thinking helped attract the right kind of attention, resulting in the arrests of his three captors. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim boasted about his business online, attracting the attention of Tsdekiel Sellers, 22, of Atlanta; Benyahveen Radcliffe, 25, of Buffalo, New York; and Kashaveeyah Bragdon, 22, of Tallahassee, Florida, WPEB reported.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennesaw, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
valdostatoday.com

Public asked to help identify person of interest

ATLANTA – The Georgia Attorney General is asking the public to help identify a person of interest by a GBI tattoo sketch. The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who has a tattoo on his chest that matches, or is similar to, the sketch.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Atlanta Police#Tv News#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Confederate#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family shocked after 17-year-old Gwinnett girl sentenced to 140 years after shooting woman to death

GWINNETT, Ga — A Lawrenceville judge handed out a 140-year sentence to a Gwinnett teen on Monday after police said she shot and killed a woman in 2021. Prosecutors say Damia Mitchell, 17, fired up to 19 shots at a home on Valentine’s Day 2021, killing Faith Burns in a Dacula area subdivision. Police said that Mitchell and Burns did not know each other, but the Burns knew Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens dead in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police said two teens have died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Father's Day. It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Villages at Carter apartments located along Moury Avenue SW. It is located just south of Carver High School. Atlanta police arrived at...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy