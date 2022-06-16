Making the play: Beardstown athlete takes gold at Special Olympics

A planned retail marijuana dispensary in Jacksonville should be open by the end of 2022. "We will have a license in hand by Aug. 5," said Kenny Pleasant, a real estate investment broker and strategic consultant of Kush21, which is opening the local dispensary. "We were in the group that was cleared last week to receive licenses. We're kind of in a holding pattern until early August, but we definitely will be open by the end of the year."

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO