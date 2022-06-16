ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

Making the play: Beardstown athlete takes gold at Special Olympics

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
 5 days ago
Ryan Peacock, 40, of Beardstown was chosen to participate on the state team. A team that took first place in flag football and brought home the...

Photo: Hog wild

Spectators whoop, holler and squeal watching pigs race at the Sangamon County Fair in New Berlin. The races, held by Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo of East Prairie, Missouri, had porcine competitors facing off Wednesday. The fair continues through Sunday. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
NEW BERLIN, IL
End of 2022 target for opening Jacksonville cannabis dispensary

A planned retail marijuana dispensary in Jacksonville should be open by the end of 2022. "We will have a license in hand by Aug. 5," said Kenny Pleasant, a real estate investment broker and strategic consultant of Kush21, which is opening the local dispensary. "We were in the group that was cleared last week to receive licenses. We're kind of in a holding pattern until early August, but we definitely will be open by the end of the year."
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Photo: Beating the heat

When the temperature is hovering in the mid-90s and the heat index is 102, walking indoors for exercise is a better choice for most. No matter the weather, Mike Preston is a regular participant in Walking for Wellness, which takes place 12:30-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Preston said he walks for 45 minutes each day it's open.
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville, IL
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

