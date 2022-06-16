TRAFFIC ALERT: US 12 closed near Dodd Road Circle K

Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are searching for the driver of a truck that hit and killed 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima June 12 as she was riding a bike on Summitview Avenue. Last Friday a big step forward in the investigation was taken when the suspect's GMC Denali truck was found at a construction site on Postma Road in East Valley.
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Training Center is asking to test drinking water for P-FAS close to the center. It sent out letters to nearby houses asking permission to test their water. Permission must be granted to the training center by Friday, June 24. PFAS are used in aqueous film-forming...
HYAK, Wash. — Following a string of thefts in which a male suspect entered property that didn’t belong to him and took items, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has turned to the community to ask for help identifying their suspect. The Sheriff’s Office shared video footage provided...
Yakima Police took a dangerous man into custody after a several hours-long standoff on Thursday. The 62-year-old suspect allegedly threatened to kill workers at a local business. Charles Hoffert is a former employee of the business. Yakima Police were called to the business at about 7:30 am after Hoffert called the business indicating that he was going to show up to the business and kill employees.
Clear skies tonight with breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and low temperatures in the low to mid and upper 50s. Say hello to summer the 1st day of summer aka Summer Solstice is tomorrow sunshine and warm temperatures on the way highs in the mid to upper 80s dancing with 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.
YAKIMA, WA - As the temperatures warm up, so does the inside of your car. According to National Safety Council a nonprofit for safety advocacy in the workplace, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998.
KITTITAS, Wash. -- General crime, mainly property crime like burglary and car theft, went down 25 percent in just nine months, said Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson. In response to a recent survey, the Kittitas Police Department (KPD) will be added a school resource officer, radar speed signs in school zones and offer free community classes like women's self-defense and firearm safety this summer.
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what happened. YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Rainy days call for overly wet pastures and when that happens, cattle and livestock won't eat the wet hay. Wet hay means it's no longer fresh or healthy for cattle to eat. Lynn Van Wieringen with Cattle Solutions Sunnyside tells me it's much like people eat slightly browned...
YAKIMA, Wash. — Following reports that a disgruntled former employee called a business and threatened to kill other staff members, Yakima police investigators recognized the suspect’s history of violence and launched a standoff that ended with a forced arrest. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police...
Scenes from the Yakima Pride Parade Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.
Daily Deals is a new store in Yakima that so much of the area has fallen in love with the concept. It sells Amazon returns, Target overstock and more for a set price, starting at $12 each, then drops each day down to $1 on Wednesday before it closes on Thursday to restock and start all over again. The old location was a little small and the parking was terrible, they admit that. So, they did something about it! They moved the Daily Deals store to a new location with much more room.
Scenes from the Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Prosser, Wash.
YAKIMA -- 14-year-old Jesus Badillo Ramirez says when he goes on walks with his family, he sees trash everywhere. On his first day of summer, he took initiative to do something about it. Ramirez started walking around the SunDome filling up his backpack with trash and cans. He says he...
YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office have new information regarding the hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist on the 13000-block of Summitview Ave. According to YCSO Deputy Scot Swallow, authorities have reason to believe that the vehicle which struck and killed a...
