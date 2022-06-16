TRAFFIC ALERT: US 12 closed near Dodd Road Circle K

Daily Deals is a new store in Yakima that so much of the area has fallen in love with the concept. It sells Amazon returns, Target overstock and more for a set price, starting at $12 each, then drops each day down to $1 on Wednesday before it closes on Thursday to restock and start all over again. The old location was a little small and the parking was terrible, they admit that. So, they did something about it! They moved the Daily Deals store to a new location with much more room.

TIETON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO