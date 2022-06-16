ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 12 closed near Dodd Road Circle K

nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAFFIC ALERT: US 12 closed near Dodd Road...

www.nbcrightnow.com

News Talk KIT

Yakima Detectives Close To Arrest of Hit and Run Driver

Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are searching for the driver of a truck that hit and killed 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima June 12 as she was riding a bike on Summitview Avenue. Last Friday a big step forward in the investigation was taken when the suspect's GMC Denali truck was found at a construction site on Postma Road in East Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Truck found after driver hit and killed a biker in Yakima, a community effort

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff deputies found the maroon-colored GMC Denali truck at an active construction site in the East Valley area Friday morning. The truck is at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) evidence facility. YCSO thanks the community for all the calls, emails and county’s...
YAKIMA, WA
97.5 KISS FM

The 10 Most Recently Wanted Fugitives in Yakima County: Where Are They?

10 Most Recently Wanted Fugitives in Yakima County: Where Are They?. Yikes! These folks are fugitives on the run in Yakima County. Have you seen them? Now that the community is starting to wear face masks less and less, you might see one of these people out and about. They are the ten recently wanted fugitives in Yakima County. They are wanted for everything from not showing up to their court hearings, to burglary, identity theft, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, and domestic violence.
NEWStalk 870

Yakima Police Arrest Violent Suspect Who Threatened to Kill Co-Workers

Yakima Police took a dangerous man into custody after a several hours-long standoff on Thursday. The 62-year-old suspect allegedly threatened to kill workers at a local business. Charles Hoffert is a former employee of the business. Yakima Police were called to the business at about 7:30 am after Hoffert called the business indicating that he was going to show up to the business and kill employees.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Say Hello To Summer!

Clear skies tonight with breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and low temperatures in the low to mid and upper 50s. Say hello to summer the 1st day of summer aka Summer Solstice is tomorrow sunshine and warm temperatures on the way highs in the mid to upper 80s dancing with 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hot Car Safety in High Temperatures

YAKIMA, WA - As the temperatures warm up, so does the inside of your car. According to National Safety Council a nonprofit for safety advocacy in the workplace, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas police addressed public safety concerns from survey, crime down 25 percent

KITTITAS, Wash. -- General crime, mainly property crime like burglary and car theft, went down 25 percent in just nine months, said Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson. In response to a recent survey, the Kittitas Police Department (KPD) will be added a school resource officer, radar speed signs in school zones and offer free community classes like women's self-defense and firearm safety this summer.
KITTITAS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police arrested a man threatening to kill business employees

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what happened. YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rainy days causing a decline in cattle feed amid a hay shortage

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Rainy days call for overly wet pastures and when that happens, cattle and livestock won't eat the wet hay. Wet hay means it's no longer fresh or healthy for cattle to eat. Lynn Van Wieringen with Cattle Solutions Sunnyside tells me it's much like people eat slightly browned...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 2022 Yakima Pride Parade

Scenes from the Yakima Pride Parade Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
92.9 The Bull

Same Store, Bigger Location! Daily Deals has Moved to Tieton Village

Daily Deals is a new store in Yakima that so much of the area has fallen in love with the concept. It sells Amazon returns, Target overstock and more for a set price, starting at $12 each, then drops each day down to $1 on Wednesday before it closes on Thursday to restock and start all over again. The old location was a little small and the parking was terrible, they admit that. So, they did something about it! They moved the Daily Deals store to a new location with much more room.
TIETON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games

Scenes from the Prosser Scottish Fest and Highland Games Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Prosser, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
PROSSER, WA
KIMA TV

A young teen is spending some of his summer days trying to clean up Yakima

YAKIMA -- 14-year-old Jesus Badillo Ramirez says when he goes on walks with his family, he sees trash everywhere. On his first day of summer, he took initiative to do something about it. Ramirez started walking around the SunDome filling up his backpack with trash and cans. He says he...

