Examining your faith is good...

Rarely, but every great once in a while, when I am particularly feeling a strong certainty about my personal faith, I like to turn to one or more of a number of essays in a book (Why I Am Not a Christian) written by the philosopher/atheist Bertram Russell.

While that may sound rather contradictory to many, I find no real challenge of the process to be to my faith or even to my logic, but rather the procedure of introspection enables me to actually grow deeper in my faith by forcing me to question why I believe as I do.

Today offers a wonderful opportunity for all who think of themselves as spiritually minded to do the same for today, June 16, is Bloomday.

Over a century ago, James Joyce wrote his novel Ulysses which was little more than a day in the life of the main character, Leopold Bloom. Supposedly the entire book took place all in one day, June 16, 1904.

In one respect nothing particularly occurred — he brings breakfast to his wife in bed, runs errands to the post office, pharmacy and newspaper office and attends a funeral. He eats lunch and walks to the beach, and along the way his chats with friends and helps one having a rough place in the road.

Mostly monotonous stuff that composes all of our lives.

Except that Joyce fills the pages also with the inner workings of Bloom’s mind, mental contents that fall under the category of “interior monologue” or “stream-of-consciousness.” Some of his thoughts were of a sexual nature and others were critical of the church and its rituals.

For all this Ulysses was banned in the United States (1920) and also in Great Britain (1929).

While Joyce and Ulysses were both condemned from many pulpits, there were others who saw a different quality of spirit contained in the work. The poet T.S. Eliot gave Joyce credit for “penetrating the Christian feeling,” and the Christian psychoanalyst C.G. Jung felt that the novel was motivating many of the faith to search their own consciences.

In truth, it is all too easy for us to fall into the rut of Christian practice (I have a minister friend who is quick to remind me that a rut is “nothing but a grave with the ends knocked out.”).

Like the husband of thirty-eight years who knew from the day of the week what supper he would have each night because his wife always prepared the same meals in an orderly schedule, we can become habituated to the routines of singing the same old hymns, listening to the basic recurrent sermons and prayers, even partaking of communion with desensitized tedium.

All of us, including nonbelievers, would benefit a little from being challenged to account for our faith. In fact, reading the gospels’ report of Jesus’ teachings and actions, is that not what He did?

Whether Christ was relating a parable about a father welcoming home his errant son, stampeding the sacrificial livestock out of the temple, comparing the prayers of the religious zealot and the tax collector or asking “Why do you call me Master?” He was always really provoking people to take their own spiritual inventory and inspect their own hearts.

As Paul admonished the Christians in Corinth, “Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith.”

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.