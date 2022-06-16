Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Marion County in northern Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santos, or near Ocala, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ocala, Santos and Silver Springs Shores. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

