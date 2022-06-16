ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Two blood drives planned in Martin County

By Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Around the world on June 14 each year the American Red Cross joins blood organizations to celebrate World Blood Donor Day.

This recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible. Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give life saving blood and platelets yearly with the Red Cross. Donors that are eligible are encouraged to be a part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

Blood donations have a tendency to decline in late spring and early summer, especially during holiday weeks, such as Memorial Day and Independence Day, but the need for blood and platelet transfusions do not take a summer break.

Even if one may have missed World Blood Donor Day there are still some local blood drives taking place this month. There will also be two coming up in Martin County.

The first one will be 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday. June 18 at the Hamilton Fire Department, located at 408 South Front St. in Hamilton.

The next one will be from 2–6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Moratoc Park located at 102 River Drive in Williamston.

To schedule an appointment to donate download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If the blood drives in Williamston do not fit into a busy summer schedule then there are always the upcoming drives in surrounding counties.

There will be a blood drive in Windsor from 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at the Windsor Community Building located at 600 Queen St. in Windsor.

There will also be several blood drive events in Pitt County this month. The first one will be from 7:15 a.m. — 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 17 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Cornwell Dr. in Greenville.

The following drives will be from 7:15 a.m – 2:15 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Cornwell Dr. in Greenville along with Sunday, June 19. There will be another drive from 11:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Cornwell Dr. in Greenville, 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at VFW Post 7032, located at 1180 Mumford Rd. in Greenville, 7:15 a.m. — 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Cornwell Dr. in Greenville, 7:15 – 1:45 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Cornwell Dr. in Greenville. T

he last blood drive in Greenville will be from 11:45 – 6:45 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Cornwell Dr. in Greenville.

As a thank you for helping all who give in the month of June will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two in honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis.

This trip will include round trip airfare to Memphis, three night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate in the month of June will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Health Insight for Donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with the sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Blood Drive Safety

The Red Cross follows high standards of safety and infection control. They will continue to socially distance wherever is possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule and appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
