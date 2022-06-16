Roanoke Jr. Legion team scores thrilling come-from-behind win

WILLIAMSTON - The Roanoke Post 37 Knights scored five runs in their last three outs storming back in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Ahoskie Post 102 Team A to a disappointing 6-5 defeat here Tuesday night.

Knotted at five runs apiece, Nike Wiggins raced home from third base with the walk-off winner on a wild pitch.

It was the Knights’ third win (3-3) of the young American Legion baseball season.

“This means a lot because we’re such a young team,” said Post 37 coach Bobby Harmon. “The guys really fought, they never gave up, and I’m really proud of them for pulling out this victory.”

Champ Tice led things off on the mound for the Knights. The ace went six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking one. He got relief help from Cameron Lilley.

Zack Stewart led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Ahoskie. The hurler went two and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out one. Noah Harris, Cameron Goodrow and Collin Roberts each contributed in relief for Ahoskie.

Brody Whitaker led Roanoke with three hits in three at bats. Ahoskie tallied eight hits. Blayden Miller and Will Revelle racked up two hits each for Post 102-A.

In the second inning, Post 102-A got their offense started when Zack Stewart singled on a 0-1 count, scoring Goodrow after he and Revelle had reached on base hits.

Ahoskie got their second run in the top of the third when Will Rucker crossed the plate on a ground-out.

Post 102-A had their most productive inning in the top of the fourth when they pushed a pair of runs across for a 4-0 lead.

Roanoke finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when Connor Ferebee led off with a base-on-balls. He later came around to score on Wiggins’ run-scoring single that made it 4-1, Ahoskie.

Post 102-A picked up their final run in the top of the seventh, giving the visitors a four-run lead.

But the heroics came in the bottom of the frame. Whitaker led off with a base hit before Tice drew a walk and Easton Warren was inserted as a pinch-runner. Ferebee then singled in the Knights’ second run of the game. A walk to Lilley then loaded the bases before Wiggins delivered in the clutch to make it 5-3, still with Post 102-A in the lead.

Trent Mizelle was hit by a pitch, bringing in the tying run. A ground-out loaded the bases before alert play by the Knights proved to be the difference as the game-winner crossed on the passed ball with two outs in the inning.

Post 37 hosted Currituck in a single game on Thursday before heading on the road for a double-header against Wayne County on Saturday beginning at 2 pm.

