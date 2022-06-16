ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

County budget passed, hospital committee appointed

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Martin County Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at their meeting Wednesday, June 8.

The budget was balanced at $33, 964,433 according to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett. Bennett gave a few highlights of the current fiscal year’s budget and next year’s budget.

In the 2021-22 budget, the county:

-brought in $14,704, 000 in grants;

-paid county employees (twice) $1,000 in incentive pay;

-put back $1.5 million dollars into the hospital general; and

-put back $2.9 million into the fund balance

In the 2022-23 budget, the county:

-will have no tax increase;

-added an additional day for Christmas;

-added Juneteenth as a holiday;

-added a three percent Cost of Living Increase (COLA); and

-will offer a $20,000-match for personnel for each of the five rescue squads in Martin County

The budget was unanimously adopted by the board.

Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith said he was relieved.

“I have seen times it was [passed] the last day of the month,” he said.

In other matters, after the board returned from closed session, Chairman Smith said they had formed a Martin County Hospital Committee, “to look at some of the proposals and directions we may want to go concerning our hospital here in Martin County.”

The committee will discuss and give recommendations of, “How our hospital will look if we go with redesigning and maybe even building another hospital,” Smith added.

He said what is currently required in a Martin County hospital is different than what was necessary in 1998.

The committee will discuss, “what would be needed to be suitable for a population of 22,000, as opposed to a population of 48,000 back in 1998. Basically, we are looking at a different way of providing services to our citizens in the form of hospitalization. [The committee] is going to do some research and come up with a list of options to present to the board.”

Bennett said two options the board is already looking at include, “talking with the current owners of the hospital, Community Hospital Systems (CHS),and drafting a letter to Attorney General Joel Stein.”

The committee, already approved, will be made up of Myra Brown, Georgia Griffin, Eddie Patton, Angela Ellis, Wes Gray, Bland Baker, Commissioner Skip Gurganus, Commissioner Ronnie Smith, Manager James Bennett, Melvin Bowen, Dhruva Chawla, Michael Bryant and Tom Stukes (ad hoc).

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@ncweeklies.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

