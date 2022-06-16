ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NC

Jacavone to lead Shepard-Pruden

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4AP9_0gCO4Je900

Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has chosen its new librarian – Jared Jacavone.

Jacavone, who has been the librarian at Tyrrell County Public Library in Columbia since 2018, will fill the position vacated by Jennifer Finlay, who departed in May for New Hanover County Public Library in Wilmington.

Upon learning of the news, Finlay said she was “so glad for her library” to gain Jacavone.

The start date for Jacavone’s tenure will be July 1.

“I am honored and excited to work with the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library team to serve the community of Edenton and Chowan County,” Jacavone said. “I especially look forward to resuming outreach services throughout the county, bringing new technology into the facility and expanding access to the library’s historical and genealogical collection.”

Jacavone, a native of Rhode Island, is currently a resident of Chowan County. He will be joining his wife – Alexis Tobias-Jacavone – in working along Edenton’s waterfront. Tobias-Jacavone is currently a historian for the Edenton Historical Commission, headquartered at the Penelope Barker House.

Edenton’s newest librarian brings a wealth of experience to the role. Jacavone has worked for the Millis Public Library in Massachusetts, as well as the Newport Public Library and Phillips Memorial Library at Providence College, both in Rhode Island.

In addition, Jacavone was adjunct curator for the Bristol Historical and Preservation Society in Bristol, R.I. from 2016-2018, prior to moving to North Carolina.

Jacavone holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in both history and the humanities from Providence College. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in history and a Master of Library and Information Studies, both from the University of Rhode Island.

“Working with the library’s stakeholders and community partners, I plan to build on the work of my predecessor to bring even more resources to the community,” Jacavone concluded.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
