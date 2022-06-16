ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

School board filing begins with a flurry

By Thadd White Group Editor
 5 days ago

Filing for the Martin County Board of Education began with a flurry this week.

Already, six people have filed for four seats on the school board, including four challengers.

The largest group is in District 6, where incumbent Keisha Manson will face at least two challengers. Jodie L. Roberson and Doug Baker have each filed for the District 6 seat.

In District 1, the only person to file thus far is Abby Mason. Incumbent Barbara Council has not filed to date.

District 2 has a similar situation with challenger Evonne Higgs filing for the seat. Incumbent Gail Cargile has not filed yet.

In District 4, the only person to file is incumbent Gene Scott.

Filing for the Martin County school board began at noon on Monday, June 6 and will remain open through noon on Friday, July 29.

In addition, filing is under way for the Martin County Soil and Water Board of Supervisors. It began June 13.

Thus far the only person to file is incumbent Rupert W. Hasty Jr.

Filing for all offices will take place at the Martin County Board of Elections office, which is located in the Martin County Governmental Center, which is located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

The office is open from 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m. each weekday.

For more information, contact the Martin County Board of Elections at 252-789-4317 or visit www.ncsbe.gov.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.

