Williamston, NC

County confirms Bennett sought Anson Co. commission seat

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

During the public comment period of the Martin County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, June 8, a Williamston resident questioned the transparency of the county government.

Heber Coltrain stated to the board, “In recent years there has been a lot of concern about transparency and integrity in our county government.”

He asked Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith if he was aware that County Manager U. James Bennett had recently run for county commissioner in another county. Smith stated he was.

Bennett, who has been County Manager for Martin since February of 2021, ran for county commissioner last month in Anson County, some 220 miles from Martin County.

According to a campaign article, Bennett is a native of Anson County and has served as county manager there in the past.

Coltrain continued to question Chairman Smith.

“Since you were aware, did you discuss Mr. Bennett’s candidacy with the other Martin County Commissioners?” he asked.

Smith said he did not.

Coltrain then asked Smith if he would explain why he didn’t [discuss his candidacy in another county] with the other Commissioners. Smith said he wouldn’t.

As his statement continued, Coltrain asked Smith if he thought he was being ethical and transparent, and acting with integrity, “for a county commissioner chairman?” Smith replied, “Yes.”

Coltrain thanked him and left the meeting shortly after.

Smith continued to conduct the meeting as usual. But, later, before the commissioners went into closed session for other matters, he addressed Coltrain’s comments, despite the latter’s absence.

Smith said he knew Bennett was running for Commissioner in Anson County because, he “keeps up with all the counties – who is running for what.

“I didn’t think it was my responsibility to tell the board, or the citizens, what Mr. Bennett or what any other commissioner [is doing],” he said. “If a commissioner was going to run for a higher office, a State or Federal office, it’s not my responsibility to tell anyone what they are doing.”

Smith said he saw nothing wrong with the way he handled the information.

“According to the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, you can do what you want to do. I didn’t feel like I needed to tell everybody. If I was running for something, I would tell you, because I’d want you to vote for me,” he said.

He said it was not up to him to share something personal, if it is public record.

“I don’t think it wasn’t transparent because it is a personal thing. If it is a personal thing and they want to share it with folks, they can share it. Not me. People may have other opinions but when you run for office, it is public knowledge. If it is public knowledge, then it is up to me to read about it,” he added. “It was in the newspapers in Anson County. It was on the websites for who was running for office on the Board of Elections. So, I did not feel it was my responsibility [to tell anyone.] I don’t feel like I short-changed anyone.”

According to the N.C. Association of County Commissioners (NCACC), to be eligible to serve as a county commissioner, you must reside in the county you wish to serve.

A search for Bennett’s address on the Martin County Government’s website (martincountyncgov.com) lists only the address for the Martin County Governmental Center at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Election day was May 17 and Bennett did not win his bid for commissioner.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@ncweeklies.com.

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
124
Followers
244
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

