Edenton, NC

Downtown Sears store will close June 22

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

The Sears Hometown store in downtown Edenton is set to close on June 22 as part of a nationwide liquidation.

The shuttering of the store will bring to a closure many decades of history between Edenton and the Sears name. At least 100 other stores across the country will endure the same fate.

As early as the 1950s, a Sears Catalog Store appeared at the corner of South Broad and King streets. While it changed locations, branding and management over the years, the final resting place of the company will be at 211 South Broad, the former home of Edenton Furniture Company.

The Sears Hometown brand, while not directly under the Sears name, was originally a subsidiary of Sears Hometown and Outlet, which was founded as an offshoot of Sears in 2012 while the parent company was facing financial woes.

In 2019, Sears Hometown was acquired by Transformco, which also owns the original Sears brand, as well as Kmart. There are now only 23 original Sears stores remaining and three Kmart stores remaining in the United States. Both brands are seemingly representative of the decline of the big-box store.

There were 491 Sears Hometown stores in the country in 2019, with that number steadily declining since. The nearly 100 closures in 2022 will be roughly half of the brand’s remaining retail footprint.

All of the Hometown stores are individually operated by franchisees, according to Transformco.

The Sears Hometown location in Elizabeth City will also be closing in the coming weeks.

Since the announcement of the closure in Edenton – which was via the store’s Facebook page on May 14 – sales have been taking place to eliminate the remaining inventory. Lawnmowers were selling at 30 percent off, appliances were being taken at up to 55 percent off and tools were discounted to 35 percent off.

Walking into the store now, in its final weeks, is certainly indicative of imminent demise. The building is cavernous, empty and filled with echo. Only a few remaining tools and appliances sit in the center of the sales floor, around two work desks for the remaining employees.

As for the future of the store’s location, which is a significant retail space in the downtown district, Destination Downtown Edenton will be assisting with locating a new tenant in the future.

“The future of the Sears’ building is of unique prominent importance to DDE,” said Director Morgan Potts. “It’s a unique building; one of the few with a loading dock and an elevator. We are committed to assisting with locating a new tenant for 211 South Broad Street.”

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
