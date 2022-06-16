Chowan County prepares for hurricane season

The onset of June may bring graduation and warmer weather, but it also ushers in the return of hurricane season, which Chowan County is gearing up to prepare for.

For 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a 65 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season. NOAA is also forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

NOAA provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence.

Chowan County is no stranger to hurricanes, having survived numerous large storms from Hurricane Hazel to Hurricane Isabel.

According to Chowan County Clerk Susanne Stallings, in preparation for storms, the Chowan County Board of Commissioners has adopted an Emergency Operations Plan which serves as a guide for response to all types of incidents, which includes hurricanes.

Part of the plan, Stallings said, allows staff to work with the state and other entities to identify resources available to Chowan County prior to, during or after an event.

“We work with the State Emergency Management Office as they provide a means for counties to request supplies as the need is identified,” Stallings explained. “For example, in the past there was a storm event that impacted public utilities. The county was able to request drinking water from the state, the water was delivered to drop off points that were set up where the public was able to pick up water.”

State laws prohibit counties from requesting resources if businesses are operational, to prevent the government from competing against private enterprise. At the time of the previous example, Stallings said that stores were closed and the county was able to secure water from the state to provide it to residents.

The plan also identifies a “control group,” which is made up of county and town elected officials (Commission Chairman/Edenton Mayor), public safety officials (Sheriff, Police EMS, Fire), Emergency Management and the ECPS Superintendent.

“Prior to a hurricane and throughout the event, the control group meets, they receive weather bulletins from the National Weather Service and the information provided assists the group in making decisions about the suspension or continuation of response,” Stallings said. “One of the decisions always considered prior to an event is the need for public shelters. That decision is made using information from the National Weather Service on the forecasted [hurricane] track and impact of the storm on our area.”

Stallings provided another example: if the National Weather Service indicates there is a need to evacuate a particular area, the control group uses the information they are given to determine how to best protect the public safety.

The [emergency operations] plan identifies where the shelters may be located and who will operate the shelters.

The plan also provides the control group the authority to activate the Emergency Operations Center. When activated, the county can staff a call center with county employees that can provide the public with information on shelters, or other questions the public may have.

“Common questions we have received at the call center are debris drop-off locations, pet shelter locations and supply locations,” Stallings said.

Stallings said that the following websites listed below are crucial for county residents to know prior to natural disasters:

• www.readync.gov – This site gives the public information on how to develop a family plan for making an emergency supplies kit before the disaster. Information on evacuation routes can also be found on this site.

• https://tinyurl.com/yen93juf – This link (shortened for ease) will assist the public in signing up to receive local and emergency alerts from public officials. The alerts are sent via text, cell, home phone or email and the individual can sign up for their preference for notification.

Members of the public may also email Susanne Stallings, County Clerk, at susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov to request to be added to a notification email group.

All press releases from a storm are sent to this email group but they will also get other useful county information such as upcoming meetings, hearings etc.

