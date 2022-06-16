Jacavone leaving Tyrrell library to head Shepard-Pruden

EDENTON — Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has chosen Jared Jacavone to be its new librarian.

Jacavone, who has been the librarian at Tyrrell County Public Library in Columbia since 2018, will fill the position vacated by Jennifer Finlay, who departed in May for New Hanover County Public Library in Wilmington.

Jacavone will begin working at the Edenton library on July 1.

“I am honored and excited to work with the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library team to serve the community of Edenton and Chowan County,” Jacavone said. “I especially look forward to resuming outreach services throughout the county, bringing new technology into the facility and expanding access to the library’s historical and genealogical collection.”

Jacavone, a native of Rhode Island, is a resident of Chowan County. His wife, Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, is a historian for the Edenton Historical Commission, headquartered at the Penelope Barker House.

Edenton’s new librarian brings a wealth of experience to the job. Jacavone has worked for the Millis Public Library in Massachusetts, as well as the Newport Public Library and Phillips Memorial Library at Providence College, both in Rhode Island.

In addition, Jacavone was adjunct curator for the Bristol Historical and Preservation Society in Bristol, R.I. from 2016-18, prior to moving to North Carolina.

Jacavone holds a bachelor of arts degree in both history and the humanities from Providence College. He also holds a master of arts degree in history and a master of arts degree in library and information studies, both from the University of Rhode Island.

“Working with the library’s stakeholders and community partners, I plan to build on the work of my predecessor to bring even more resources to the community,” Jacavone said.