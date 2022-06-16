Holmes graduates 128 students

One hundred twenty-eight graduates of John A. Holmes High School’s Class of 2022 turned their tassels Friday night to a packed crowd at Aces Stadium.

This year’s class was awarded over $5.3 million in scholarship funds for the next four years, with over $200,000 of that being from local sources and organizations in Chowan County.

Having successfully navigated a disrupted high school career that featured a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and social isolation, the Class of ‘22 emerged victorious to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” as they marched around Aces Stadium.

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer, JAH Interim Principal Josh Davenport, Assistant Principals Sonya Rinehart and Grantley Mizelle, Board of Education Chair Gene Jordan and ECPS faculty members presided over the awarding of diplomas to the eager graduates.

“Class of 2022, you are inspiring. We taught you math, science, history and literature, but you taught us to keep on swimming. Because you are strong. You learned to endure the stress of the unknown and persevere, a lesson that will serve you well,” Dr. Sasscer said. “The road to this milestone was not straight and your path from here will require you to make challenging choices. Believe in who you are and what you want.”

Dr. Sasscer quoted children’s author Nancy Tillman at the closing of his remarks.

“Hold your head high and don’t be afraid to march to the front of your own parade.” the quote read.

Valedictorian Aliah Spencer echoed the same thoughts, commending her peers for their perseverance through trying times.

“The one thing that I can say about this class is that we are unstoppable,” Spencer said. “We have all faced challenges in the classroom and decided to not let that stop us. Not only did the trials and tribulations within our classes teach us determination, but it gave us other life lessons. It’s time to face the world as adults.”

Spencer challenged the class to look for opportunities going forward in their adult lives and to remember that they will be rewarded for their hard work.

Looking back on the last four years, Salutatorian Makayla Cisneros emphasized the good role models that emerged from her graduating class and encouraged them to continue impacting others in the future.

“We may feel as if we’re starting back at square one. We leave the shelter of high school and move into something that’s completely different than we’re used to. However, it’s important to remember that we still have people that look up to us from our past, in our present and in our future,” Cisneros said. “We have traveled from White Oak, to D.F. Walker, to Chowan Middle, to John A. Holmes. We are all moving on now, but we will always have our time in Edenton, so let’s continue to impact others as we go on.”

John A. Holmes’ Teacher of the Year, Casey Spear, also had sentiments to share with the graduating class, reflecting upon her days as a school nurse at White Oak Elementary.

“I remember the relationship I formed with many of you. I held you when you were sick, I ran down the hall to the playground when you were injured – or knocked out a tooth or two – and I comforted you when you were just simply sad,” Spear said. “Your lives began to be molded into the strong-willed and courageous young adults you are today. Many of the friendships you formed during that time are still intact right this very minute. Don’t lose touch with those people. Call us when you need help or feel lost, come back to see us, we really will miss you.”

Returning to John A. Holmes on Friday evening to see the senior class off was the retired principal, Steve Wood. Wood had previously retired in December 2021, halfway through the school year.

Wood took part in the ceremony by pinning military recognitions on graduates headed to the armed forces.

One such graduate, Rylie Miller, could not attend on Friday, but got a head start on June 6 on the front lawn of the high school. There, school staff and family held a small graduation ceremony for him before he was set to leave for military basic training the next day.

During the official conveying of diplomas by ECPS faculty, former Principal Wood returned again, this time to the foot of the stage steps to congratulate each graduate who walked off with their diploma in hand.

This made for many touching moments as the seniors descended from the stage to a smile, handshake or hug from their old principal, who offered both a congratulations and a farewell to each of his former students.

With all diplomas awarded, SGA President Sydney Spear took to the stage to instruct her fellow graduates to finally turn their tassels.

With the cheers of celebration, breaths of accomplishment and fireworks booming over Aces Stadium, the Class of 2022 took the first step into the rest of their lives, now officially alumni of John A. Holmes High School.

