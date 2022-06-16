ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

1 Death, 2 New Hospitalizations, 319 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County Public Health reported the death today of a resident aged 80 or older. Two new hospitalizations were reported, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 247 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 72 new probable cases for the period between...

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Looks at ‘Custody and Corrections Facilities in the County’

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury:. CUSTODY, CORRECTIONS AND OTHER COUNTY FACILITIES SUMMARY. The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury (Grand Jury) faced many unusual challenges during our term, predominately the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in numerous rescheduling of inspections, changes that limited inspection access in facilities and created attendance restrictions for Grand Jurors. The Grand Jury annually visits and evaluates the physical condition and management of public prisons (Eel River Conservation Camp is the only prison in Humboldt County) and inspects the Humboldt County Correctional Facility (HCCF) as required by PC §919(b).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kymkemp.com

California Center for Financial Education Receives $1,000 Grant From Local Groups

The California Center for Financial Education is pleased to announce the receipt of a $1,000 grant from the Humboldt Area Foundation and the Tom and Stephanie Perrett Community Fund. Funds will be used to support the Center’s mission of promoting empowerment through financial knowledge. This generous donation makes it possible for us to continue making financial education classes available to residents of Humboldt and Del Norte counties and allows us to continue providing online, phone and in-person financial management resources for individuals and families. The CCFE wishes to publicly thank the grantmakers for their recent donation in support of our work.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire in Cutten Home This Morning Difficult to Fight, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 11:46 A.M. today three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 4400 Block of Walnut Drive. The first arriving unit found a two-story, wood- framed structure with smoke coming from multiple windows and doors of the structure. A second alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations. Crews initiated an interior attack of the fire and search of the structure. Crews quickly determined that the occupant had self-evacuated and was uninjured. An additional Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire and a mutual aid engine from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the fire to assist with firefighting operations.
CUTTEN, CA
kymkemp.com

Just in Time for the First Day of Summer—Swimsuit Weather Coming This Week!

Pull out those swimsuits. A large warm beach on the Eel or the Trinity Rivers is just waiting for you to plop your wet swimsuit onto it and relax for a whole day. Tomorrow though Saturday, the weather is predicted to get into the 90’s or even creep into the low 100’s the first day of the weekend in SoHum, Willow Creek, and Hayfork.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Central Avenue to be Detoured to School Road for an Extended Period of Time

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, Humboldt County Public Works will be working on a shoulder widening project on Central Avenue at post mile 0.00 to 0.30. This will be between Bella Vista Road and Bartow Road. Southbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured to School Road until the project is complete, in September 2022. Expect delays greater than 15 minutes at any time during this period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
#Pcr#Medical Doctor#Data Dashboard
kymkemp.com

HAF & WRCF Award Nearly $500,000 in Student Scholarships Across Four Counties

This is a press release from the Wild Rivers Community Foundation, Humboldt Area Foundation:. Investing in students in Del Norte, Humboldt, Trinity and Curry counties is one of the cornerstones of Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation — and that commitment continues in June with the awarding of 215 scholarships totaling $469,600.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Grand Jury Reviews ‘Issues, State Mandates Related to Child Welfare in Humboldt County’

In 2015, following complaints issued to the State by sovereign nations located in Humboldt County, the California Attorney General initiated an investigation based on reports of Department of Health & Human Services-Child Welfare Services’ (DHHS-CWS) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s (HCSO) alleged failures to comply with California’s Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA) and related provisions of the Welfare and Institutions Code.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JAY ROSS MOBLEY PROBATION Supervised Release Program...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Andreu Shawne Batholic, Anne Marie Anderson dead, Caleb Marquez injured after a crash near Myers Flat (Myers Flat, CA)

Andreu Shawne Batholic, Anne Marie Anderson dead, Caleb Marquez injured after a crash near Myers Flat (Myers Flat, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Andreu Shawne Batholic, of Eureka, and 42-year-old Anne Marie Anderson, from Vancouver, as the victims who lost their lives and 38-year-old Caleb Marquez, from Portland, as the person who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Monday near Myers Flat. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place on Highway 101 [...]
MYERS FLAT, CA
kymkemp.com

Pedestrian Injured During Hit and Run in Old Town Tonight

A driver fled a traffic collision in Old Town Eureka tonight after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle at 4th and E near the Sea Grill restaurant about 10 p.m. The 46-year-old male victim received facial injuries and an ambulance was requested to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna POP Team Serve Two Search Warrants

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sunday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 1:50 P.M., the Fortuna Police Department’s Problem Oriented Police (POP) Team,...
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Electric scooter collision in Eureka leaves one injured

EUREKA, Calif. — Electric scooters have been on the streets of Eureka for less than two months and one of the first collisions reported occurred on Friday, leaving one woman injured. The collision occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on E and 8 Streets in Eureka. According to the Eureka...
EUREKA, CA

