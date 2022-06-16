Scholarships presented to JROTC cadets

The First Flight Military Officers’ Association (FFMOA) Chapter, chartered September 6, 1995, is comprised of retired and active military officers and their spouses who meet every month.

The group is a FFMOA Satellite Chapter comprised of active-duty U.S. Coast Guard Officers that are based at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Elizabeth City.

The Chapter and Satellite Chapter strongly support development of skills in our community youth by offering Scholarship Awards at surrounding county High School JROTC programs.

This May, the following JROTC Students received a $300 Scholarship from FFMOA that were presented by Officers from our USCG Satellite Chapter:

Cadet Xaria Mayberry, John A. Holmes High School, Presented by CDR Brooks Crawford, USCGCadet Ximena Hernandez, Washington High School, Presented by LT James Gardner, USCGCadet Alexis McCoy, Camden High School, Presented by LTjg Brandon Horacek, USCGCadet Joshua K. Billups, Northeastern High School, Presented by LT Nick Kealy, USCGCadet Aidan Vidal, Currituck High School, Presented by LT Nick Kealy, USCGCadet Cheyenne Golan, South Creek High School, Presented by LCDR Megan Peters, USCG