Too many deaths...

Too many young people are dying. Last year 107,000 died of drug overdoses. Thousands more were gunned down in the country’s epidemic of violence. Many committed suicide.

What can we do about this?

Fentanyl is the primary cause of overdose deaths. China makes it, ships it to Mexico and watches as it is sneaked across our southern border by the cartels. Some suggest that fentanyl is a casus belli. But military retaliation or the threat of it is inconceivable for a president cozy with Chinese leadership.

We could stop most of the drug traffic by closing our border, but that would require an administration that cares more about the lives of our young people than keeping our border open to illegal immigrants.

Then there’s gun violence.

Not a weekend goes by without reports of senseless killings in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and other cities. And when a massacre like the one in Uvalde happens, renewed cries go out to do something about the guns. Anything.

Congress can pass a spending bill to fund an armed guard in every school, but that bill cannot guarantee that there will never again be a Uvalde.

But why are we so focused on school shootings that account for a fraction of one percent of gun deaths? As much as we treasure our children, why aren’t we doing something about the gun violence in our streets?

Back when Rudi Giuliani was the mayor, New York had become the safest big city in the nation thanks to its “stop and frisk” policy. But a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional. Illegal guns returned, and so did the killings.

More gun laws are not the solution.

Cities like Chicago and Los Angeles have the strictest gun-control laws in the country, yet those laws have not prevented their local newspapers from flooding front pages with reports of weekend massacres.

We can rightly blame the destructive BLM protests, calls for defunding the police and progressive idiocies like no-bail and decarceration. A recall in San Francisco finally booted District Attorney Chesa Boudin out of office, and George Gascon of Los Angeles will be next. But what about the two-dozen other Soros-sponsored D.A.s in our embattled cities? The American people are beginning to wake up

But that’s not enough. Revoking the Second Amendment is not the answer. Bad guys will always have guns. The focus must be on why there are so many bad guys with guns.

Social and cultural issues should get more of the attention they deserve. How many young male killers come from broken, fatherless homes? How many developed a fascination for guns from the senseless violence in video games, on TV and in the movies?

Mental illness is now recognized as a common factor among mass killers like the one in Uvalde. We cannot continue to ignore this country’s mental health crisis.

And we need to raise public awareness of another largely ignored factor connecting mental illness and violence: marijuana addiction. As Allysia Finley of the Wall Street Journal recently wrote, “The stigma once attached to marijuana has vanished… politicians of both parties increasingly treat it as harmless… but the public needs an honest discussion of its social and public-health risks, which include violence and mental illness.”

The Uvalde shooter was addicted to pot. So were many other mass killers. More than a coincidence? Shouldn’t we be rethinking pot-legalization? We should at least do something else suggested by the title of Alex Berenson’s book: “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence.”

Yes. Too many of our young people are dying.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.