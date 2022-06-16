ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Welch graduates from NC AT

Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iatzd_0gCO22nT00

Kayla BreAnn Welch, Edenton native and a 2018 John A. Holmes High School graduate, completed her undergraduate studies with high honors, Magna Cum Laude, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

After graduation from North Carolina A&T, She has accepted an offer from Fox Rothschild, LLP; an established, national law firm that has offices in twenty-seven states.

Welch is the daughter of Angela Taylor of Edenton.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University held its Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 14 in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and attorney Sunny Hostin, was keynote speaker.

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

