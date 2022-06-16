Welch graduates from NC AT

Kayla BreAnn Welch, Edenton native and a 2018 John A. Holmes High School graduate, completed her undergraduate studies with high honors, Magna Cum Laude, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

After graduation from North Carolina A&T, She has accepted an offer from Fox Rothschild, LLP; an established, national law firm that has offices in twenty-seven states.

Welch is the daughter of Angela Taylor of Edenton.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University held its Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 14 in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and attorney Sunny Hostin, was keynote speaker.