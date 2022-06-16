ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Edenton’s Woman’s Club announces scholarships

Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

The Edenton Woman’s Club (EWC) recently announced the names of the 2022 scholarship winners.

Harrison Elliott Young, 18, of Edenton, was awarded the Professional/Technical Scholarship.

This fall, Harrison, a senior at John A. Holmes High School, plans to pursue an associates degree at the College of the Albemarle and then work as a firefighter in Edenton.

Intrigued by fire engines since childhood, Harrison joined the Edenton Fire Department’s Junior Firefighter program as soon as he turned 16. His training and experiences cemented his interest in firefighting as a career. By the end of 2021, Harrison had completed 150 hours of training with the department.

Earlier this spring the EWC’s Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship was shared by Sydney Spear and Sarai Leigh, both seniors at John A. Holmes High.

Cotton was a founder of the Federation of North Carolina Women’s Clubs and of the National PTA. The scholarship is awarded for academic excellence and community service.

Jeanne Marquitz, president of the EWC, noted in awarding the scholarships that “the EWC looks to the future needs of Chowan County and the State of North Carolina when awarding these scholarships.”

For more information about the Edenton Woman’s Club or its scholarship programs, contact Jeanne Marquitz at jeannemarquitz@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Edenton, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#S Club#College#Charity#The Edenton Woman#Ewc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
84
Followers
244
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy