Edenton’s Woman’s Club announces scholarships

The Edenton Woman’s Club (EWC) recently announced the names of the 2022 scholarship winners.

Harrison Elliott Young, 18, of Edenton, was awarded the Professional/Technical Scholarship.

This fall, Harrison, a senior at John A. Holmes High School, plans to pursue an associates degree at the College of the Albemarle and then work as a firefighter in Edenton.

Intrigued by fire engines since childhood, Harrison joined the Edenton Fire Department’s Junior Firefighter program as soon as he turned 16. His training and experiences cemented his interest in firefighting as a career. By the end of 2021, Harrison had completed 150 hours of training with the department.

Earlier this spring the EWC’s Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship was shared by Sydney Spear and Sarai Leigh, both seniors at John A. Holmes High.

Cotton was a founder of the Federation of North Carolina Women’s Clubs and of the National PTA. The scholarship is awarded for academic excellence and community service.

Jeanne Marquitz, president of the EWC, noted in awarding the scholarships that “the EWC looks to the future needs of Chowan County and the State of North Carolina when awarding these scholarships.”

For more information about the Edenton Woman’s Club or its scholarship programs, contact Jeanne Marquitz at jeannemarquitz@gmail.com.