Precautions urged as heat increases

Record setting high temperatures to be expected this week that will affect millions, including people across Bertie County and all of North Carolina.

The American Red Cross offers steps one can take to help stay safe when the temperatures soar due to extreme heat and humidity having the potential to be deadly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 600 lives are claimed every year due to high temperatures and humidity. With temperatures soaring this weekend the American Red Cross offers steps to help people stay safe.

There are some people that are at more risk than others of developing a heat related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children along with athletes.

Some people may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. If someone has heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity or mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.

The safety tips provided by the American Red Cross are that hot cars can be deadly.

Never leave a child or a pet in a vehicle. The temperature inside a vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and avoid drinking drinks containing caffeine or alcohol.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more than likely to be affected by the heat. If someone does not have air conditioning, seek relief during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light colored clothing. Try to avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Postpone outdoor games and activities if possible, take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.

Always frequently check on animals to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water along with shade.

Being in excessive heat can lead to one getting sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, make them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle and replenish their fluids with a half glass of cool water every 15 minutes.

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion get them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with cool water or apply cool wet cloths to the skin. Fanning the person also can help.

If the person is conscious, give them small amounts of cool water to drink, but make sure they drink it slowly. Watch the person to see if they have any changes in their condition. If the person is refusing water, vomiting or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.

Some signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion.

A heat stroke can be life threatening and usually occurs when the person ignores the signals of heat exhaustion. A heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning.

Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of a heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place, quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. If that is not possible douse or spray the person with cold water or cover them in cold wet towels or bags of ice.

Some signs of a heat stroke include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature.

Downloading the Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep someone or someone close to them safe by putting vital information in one’s hand with more than 35 customizable severe weather and emergency alerts.

The Red Cross First Aid app gives someone instant access to information on handling most common first aid scenarios, including heat emergencies. Someone can download these apps for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in their app store or at redcross.org/apps. Learn first aid and CPR/AED skills also so that more lives can be saved.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross Shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver it’s mission.

For more information visit redcross.org, cruzrojaamericana.org or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.

Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.