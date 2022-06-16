Antique Appraisal Roadshow

WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters from numerous communities battled a four-alarm house fire Saturday night. Crews responded to 17 Brown Lane shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving a report there was a fire in a garage attached to the home, according to Chief Michael Dwyer of the West Newbury Fire Department.
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:. Crashes with property damage were reported on Maplewood Avenue at 4:25 a.m., Main Street at 10:37 a.m., and prior to the lights on the Route 128 Extension heading northbound at 10:45 a.m. 10:09 a.m.: A disturbance...
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:. Enno Tjalsma, 57, 445 Main St., Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 11:21 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding. Officer Ryan Devaney made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
PEABODY — Over the last 30 years, the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Award program, brainchild of brothers Jack and Gerard Moynihan, has honored not just the best high school students on the North Shore, but some of the best ever from the state of Massachusetts in their chosen sports. A...
North Andover’s relay team of Camden Reiland, Ryan Connolly, Ronan McGarry and Jack Determan could have been satisfied with making history and earning All-American honors just once at New Balance Nationals. Instead, they did it twice. The quartet opened the meet by placing third in the championship division 4xmile...
Which is the bigger lie? Which is more deadly? That No. 45 won the 2020 presidential election or that you have a constitutional right to an assault rifle?. One destroys our democracy; the other snuffs out our lives. Reject both poisons. Demonstrate and vote!. To quote (in a combination of...
CAMBRIDGE — Newburyport High tennis coach Jana Schulson said Kat O’Connor, her third best player, was built for this moment better than anyone on the Newburyport team. For all the marbles. For history. For, well, a state championship. And mind you, Coach Schulson’s daughter, Caroline Schulson was not...
The cities of Beverly and Peabody are only six miles apart. Yet some amazing athletes from their high school track programs both set school records some 2,800 miles away from each other this weekend. Two national championship track meets were held on separate coasts: The Nike Outdoor Nationals at historic...
AMESBURY — A local man charged with trying to strangle a woman in a bathtub pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2½ years in jail. Matthew Campbell, 34, of Currier Street, Amesbury, saw all but 56 days of his sentence suspended for three years Wednesday while on probation for three counts of assault and battery of a family/household member.
NEWBURYPORT — Moments after Ashley Cedrone’s 63-year-old neighbor apologized for bumping into her friend as he was walking to his Low Street apartment, she doused his face with pepper spray, according to Newburyport police. On Monday in Newburyport District Court, Cedrone admitted a judge or jury could find...
Comments / 0