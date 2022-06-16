ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m sick of daft Tory ideas to reinvigorate Britain, so I’ve come up with a few of my own | Emma Beddington

By Emma Beddington
The Guardian
 5 days ago
A Christmas tree in a bin, looking dismal Photograph: ShaunWilkinson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Present-day Britain has finally got to my stepfather. Normally, as long as there are forbidding hardbacks in the library, Bob Dylan records on his much-repaired turntable and value sacks of oats in Sainsbury’s, he keeps cheerful, whatever the political provocation. And there has been plenty of that: he has spent years patiently assisting a local Latvian family through the labyrinth of the Home Office’s hostile environment, gaining a black belt in form-filling. He has also been supporting a recently homeless woman whose universal credit was stopped for six months for no coherent reason.

This week, though, he snapped. “It’s all terrible,” he said grimly at our weekly coffee summit. “And stupid! Why are they so stupid?”

It’s the “Operation Red Meat” Tory ideas factory that has precipitated his decline. That’s what they’re calling the panicky back-of-a-beermat attempts to rebrand a plague-ridden island that may or may not have “ adequate food supplies ” as a maypoles-and-cricket fantasyland, project-managed by Deloitte and outsourced to someone’s brother-in-law. There’s the “buy a house on benefits” scheme, wearily confirmed to be unworkable by housing experts. The echoingly empty promise to bring back imperial measures (surely they could at least introduce new ones? Sixty-eight monocles could make a Rees-Mogg?). Or the Rwanda plan, a scheme so inhumane it was condemned as “immoral” by 25 bishops in a letter to the Times and “appalling” by our future monarch , then stopped, for now , by the European Court of Human Rights.

My stepfather’s initial response was to decide to live in the past (quite on-brand for this government). “I’m going back to 1990,” he said. “1990 was good.” (I argued for 1997, but for him, nothing can beat the fall of Thatcher.) But since Elon Musk hasn’t moved on to time machines yet, we tried another cheering-up scheme: inventing the next wave of mad, unworkable ideas to reinvigorate Brand Britain. It’s bread and circuses, but go easy on the bread. Here’s what we have brainstormed so far.

Free beer week
To celebrate our liberation from the chafing yoke of base-10 measurements, we propose the introduction of a week of free pints for all. Grants of £10,000 will be distributed to pubs (meaning you could fund 50 with the cost of Tuesday’s aborted Rwanda flight alone). However, as a boost to entrepreneurial spirit, and after the success of this approach in PPE procurement, anyone will be able to declare themselves a “pub” for the week. Tim Martin, the Wetherspoons Brexit cheerleader baffled he can’t find staff post-Brexit, will be appointed beer tsar. Have we not suffered enough photo ops of the PM and chancellor ineptly pulling pints, you may ask. To which the answer is: no, we can absolutely suffer more.

Biotech Father Christmas
As a headline-grabbing hook for Boris Johnson’s “life sciences plan” and to drown out nerds boring on about losing their funding post-Brexit , we pledge to make Father Christmas real by 2050. A new garden bridge, if you will, this project will be based in Blackpool, to further the levelling-up agenda and hopefully make people forget that government minister Heather Wheeler called the town “godawful” . Nothing will happen, but there will be many opportunities for whoever made the ropey Hands-Face-Space graphics to showcase their seasonal clip art, and Palantir should be able to harvest some cool data.

Rebuild Hadrian’s Wall with national service
The Scots have been terribly uppity recently; this ambitious Trumpian infrastructure project will keep them in their place and also remind people of Game of Thrones (remember 2011, when not literally everything was terrible?). We envisage the work being done, and the finished wall patrolled, by a Night’s Watch of conscripted youths, or possibly asylum seekers, TBC. The six-month construction stint, which will build character, as well as wall, will be overseen by Serco, which now has a surplus of test and trace hi-vis.

I asked my similarly disillusioned best friend to get involved: so far, she has come up with walk-in trepanning clinics to tackle the NHS mental health backlog , and Sausage Rolls for Schools: a culture-war-stoking heir to free milk. If you, too, need cheering (and who doesn’t), why not add your own? At this point it appears there are, quite literally, no bad ideas.

  • Emma Beddington is a freelance writer

