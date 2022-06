On Saturday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City were open to the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer. While Joao Cancelo’s stellar displays at left-back may be considered by some as a safety net in response to the Ukrainian’s imminent departure, it is also worth emphasising that this does not change the fact that the Sky Blues will merely have two full-backs at the club for the time being.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO