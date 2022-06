MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas needed a plumber and a dentist Monday, and that was all before the hard part: A showdown with the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes. Some three hours before his latest marquee pitching matchup, Mikolas was flossing his teeth following his pregame meal and had a crown not only pop out of his mouth but also go down the sink drain at American Family Field. Because the crown was solid gold, the Cardinals had to have a technician turn off the water, unscrew the U-bend piping under the sink and fish out the tooth.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO