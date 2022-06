SEATTLE -- It was arguably the toughest late-innings call that Scott Servais has had to make in this up-and-down season, and it ultimately put the Mariners on the wrong end of a 4-2 loss to the Angels in the matinee of Saturday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park. And the moment seemingly took the wind out of Seattle’s sails in the nightcap, which the Mariners dropped, 3-0. To pitch or not pitch to Mike Trout? That is the question Seattle’s manager faced in the 10th inning in the first game, opting to roll the dice against arguably the game’s best hitter -- and the one who has particularly tormented the Mariners for the past decade.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO