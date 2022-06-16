ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Renaissance Festival, Denver Greek Festival, BBQ at Mile High, Juneteenth in Five Points, 'Friends'

By Linda Navarro
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Denver Greek Festival

THURSDAY -SATURDAY

You can spot those beloved Ford Mustangs all around the state this weekend during the 34th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup in Colorado Springs. They were here 400-strong last year, and even more are expected this year. It starts with a Mustang Mountain Tour on Wednesday. Then there’s an Open Track day Thursday for 120 cars at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain. On Friday 225 cars will be part of a multilap autocross at PPIR. The special day for spectators is Saturday, free and open to all, for the Show & Shine in Memorial Park, which has added a new Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rockymountainmustangroundup.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

An amazing anniversary, 74 years, for FIBArk, the nation’s oldest whitewater festival that is Salida’s spring-runoff signature event. As they say: “First in Boating on the Arkansas.” Filled with activities and competitions for spectators and athletes alike. There’s a rugged Downriver Race, the Colorado Championship SUP (Stand Up Paddling) race and the crazy Hooligan Race with anything that floats except for boats. Check out the schedule at fibark.com/whitewater-festival.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Opa, what a cultural delight and for 55 years, the legendary Denver Greek Festival. Three days from Hellenic history, so much delicious Greek food, dance along to the traditional music and shop for arts and crafts from Greece. Choir performances and tours of Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 E. Alameda Ave. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. General admission $5, seniors $3, kids 12 and under free. thegreekfestival.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The mouth-watering, tummy-rumbling smells wafting out of Empower Field at Mile High all weekend are thanks to The Denver BBQ Festival with pitmasters and restaurants from around the country. Get ready for amazing taste treats, teamed with ice-cold brew. Live music. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission, some VIP Pit Passes still available. denverbbqfest.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Shopping time: Glamp AF Summer Market returns for a second year in Denver’s Dairy Block, the third weekends in June, July and August. Classy and cool things for the outdoors are here from Colorado merchants. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-6 p.m. With music, food, drink specials and pop-up bars in the Alley. dairyblock.com/events/glamp-summer-market

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The music of the weekend is the bagpipes at the annual Pikes Peak Celtic Fest on the grounds of Western Museum of Mining and Industry on North Gate Boulevard, west of the Air Force Academy. Celtic dancing by award-winning groups that will invite guests to try the traditional Irish and Highland steps, too. Highland Games competitions. Irish and Scottish food to try, including fish and chips. Hours 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and parking info: pikespeakcelticfestival.com/festival-info

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The 16th-century village makes its annual return with a spirited opening weekend of the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Costumed merrymaking characters, jugglers, magicians and the ladies fair lead guests through a turkey-leg devouring day. The summer bawdiness runs through Aug. 7 at 650 Perry Park Ave. in Larkspur. Just follow the festival crowds. For more: coloradorenaissance.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Juneteenth Music Festival is back in Five Points, 27th and Welton, and filled with cultural history, art, music, stepping and vendors. Educational programming at neighborhood African American institutions and landmarks. “The Classic” kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday and turns into a full street festival with family activities, youth boxing from USA Boxing, JMF Youth Zone, Denver’s sports teams and cold Coors beer. juneteenthmusicfestival.com

SATURDAY

It’s hot out there, but the beer is chilled at “Brewsology Brewfest,” a cider and brew Colorado history event from 7 to 11 p.m. at History Colorado Center. Early ticket tier at 6 p.m. Historic beers and the latest offerings are here for sampling. Beer artifacts, too. Tickets at brewsology.com/denver. General admission is $50. Early admission is $65 for 7 p.m. to sample specialty beers. Tickets won’t be sold at the door and are non-refundable. All attendees must be 21.

SATURDAY

A summer mountain arts favorite, the 14th Annual Green Box Festival in Green Mountain Falls, opens this weekend and runs through July 4. More than 50 performances, events, classes and camps. Four new outdoor art installations. New York Ballet Hispanico featured. And this year, a one-of-a-kind in Colorado, a James Turrell light and space Skyspace on the mountainside. Ticket info and schedules: greenboxarts.org/arts-festival

SUNDAY

One of multiple days and nights celebrating Black Pride. The Black Pride Colorado Main Stage Pride Festival at Civic Center Park, 5-6 p.m. A cast filled with top drag talent. For the full schedule: blackpridedenver.com/elementor-2557

OPENING WEEKEND

Time to “Pivot!” Sure enough, your Rachel and Chandler, Ross and Monica clue. It’s an interactive The “FRIENDS” Experience: The One in Denver, weekly Wednesday to Sunday, through Sept. 4, at Cherry Creek Shopping Center starting this weekend. 12 rooms of the show’s history to wander through and recreate memorable scenes. Or just try out your “Friends” trivia. Daily times vary. $32 plus taxes and fees at denver.friendstheexperience.com

THURSDAYS, FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS

It’s all about that special Street Food in mobile pop-up restaurants, three areas around Denver. Some offer small-bite samples of multiple dishes. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. are at Sloan’s Lake on West Colfax through Sept. 24. On Fridays, 5-9 p.m., it’s Street Food Social in Downtown Lakewood Belmar District, through Sept. 30. One Thursday each month through Aug. 18, it’s Street Food Social: Park Hill, Oneida Park. gumpoppresents.com/streetfoodsocialvendors

