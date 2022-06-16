ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Official says Yemeni journalist killed in explosion in Aden

By AHMED AL-HAJ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni journalist was killed when his car exploded while he was driving in the southern port city of Aden, an official said Thursday, the latest such attack in the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani said an improvised explosive device had been planted in the car of Saber al-Haidari, an employee with the ministry who also worked for Japan’s NHK television network. It exploded late Wednesday, killing him.

He said in a series of posts on Twitter that al-Haidari had fled the capital, Sanaa, in 2017 due to increasing restrictions by the Houthi rebels who hold the city. No group claimed responsibility immediately for the attack.

The coastal city of Aden has been rocked by several explosions in recent years that were blamed on local affiliates of the al-Qaida and Islamic State militant groups. The Iran-backed Houthis have also attacked the city, including with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.

In November, a Yemeni journalist and her child were killed in an explosion that targeted her family’s vehicle in Aden.

The city has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthis took over Sanaa in 2014, triggering Yemen’s civil war.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power.

Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has fallen largely into a stalemate, and spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aden#Yemeni#Explosions#The Al Qaida And#Islamic#Saudi
The Associated Press

Mali government says jihadi rebels kill 132 civilians

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Recent attacks by jihadi rebels in central Mali have killed 132 civilians, the government announced Monday. The killings happened when several villages in the Bankass area were attacked on Saturday and Sunday, the government said in a statement Monday. Three days of national mourning starting...
AFRICA
The Associated Press

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near separation barrier

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after the Israeli military said he tried to illegally cross the separation barrier that divides Israel and the occupied West Bank. In a statement, the military said soldiers saw...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
AFP

South Korea launches domestically-developed space rocket

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Tuesday, the government said, the country's second attempt after a launch last October failed. South Korea's second test launch of its homegrown space rocket comes eight months after the first test failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit, a setback for the country's attempt to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Belgium takes back mothers and children from Syria

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s judicial authorities said on Tuesday they have repatriated six women of Belgian citizenship who were held in Syria for their suspected connection with the Islamic State group, along with 16 children. The federal prosecutor’s office said it’s the second repatriation operation after the one...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Poland wants formal rules for Israeli Holocaust study trips

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish government wants formal rules to regulate the terms under which Israeli schoolchildren pay Holocaust study visits to the country, including on the presence of armed Israeli guards, an official in Warsaw said Monday. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the armed guards accompanying...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 7:13 a.m. GMT

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world’s arsenals. The headlines on the newsstands in Seoul blared fresh warnings of a possible nuclear test by North Korea. Out on the sidewalks, 28-year-old office worker Lee Jae Sang already had an opinion about how to respond to North Korea’s fast-growing capacity to lob nuclear bombs across borders and oceans. “Our country should also develop a nuclear program. And prepare for a possible nuclear war,” said Lee, voicing a desire that a February poll showed was shared by 3 out of 4 South Koreans. It’s a point that people and politicians of non-nuclear powers globally are raising more often, at what has become a destabilizing moment in more than a half-century of global nuclear nonproliferation efforts, one aggravated by the daily example of nuclear Russia tearing apart non-nuclear Ukraine.
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy