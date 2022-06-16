SWAT teams arrest suspect after chase

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday. RELATED: Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at largeThe coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO