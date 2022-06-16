ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

TODAY: Get an update on new potential Metro routes

By West Hollywood West Residents Association
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metro is hosting two virtual community meetings for the Crenshaw Northern Extension project. The meetings will provide an update on refinements Metro is studying for different route...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

TONIGHT: Review WeHo’s budget plan for next two years

Community members are invited to learn about the City’s budget priorities and key initiatives and provide input for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 at an upcoming virtual community meeting. City staff will present the City Manager Recommended Budget for the two upcoming fiscal years. The City Budget Discussion will...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

I’m running for City Council ‘officially,’ says Steve Martin

Yes, – I was first elected in 1996 and served through 2003. What were some of the accomplishments that you’re proud of?. I was asked by the Council to Chair the Design Committee for Santa Monica Boulevard. I helped essentially to supervise and rode shotgun on the project. It was one of the few projects that was done on budget and close to on-time. I think we were 60 days over. That was a $50 million+ project which I was able to lobby and get most of that money from the State of California.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Traffic
WEHOville.com

WeHo hosting community meeting on city budget

Community members are invited to learn about the City’s budget priorities and key initiatives and provide input for Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023-24 at an upcoming virtual community meeting. City staff will present the City Manager Recommended Budget for the two upcoming fiscal years. The City Budget Discussion will...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo bars could stay open till 4 a.m.

Bars in West Hollywood could serve alcohol until 4 a.m. if state Sen. Scott Wiener has his way. The San Francisco Democrat’s proposal, a provision to SB 930, would allow a later last call in WeHo, Coachella, Fresno, Oakland, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco — all areas that supported a failed effort to extend drinking hours in 2018.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEHOville.com

SWAT teams arrest suspect after chase

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Wednesday night regarding a man who broke into a property on the 600 block of Westbourne Drive in West Hollywood. The department said the suspect fled the house and ran toward Huntley Drive. A SWAT team searched the area of Huntley and Sherwood, preventing drivers from leaving the areas and looking for access to the greenway between residences and the Pacific Design Center. The suspect was eventually detained.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Give your feedback on the Willoughby/Kings/Vista/Gardner Greenway Project

The City of West Hollywood has begun the community feedback phase of the Willoughby, Kings, Vista/Gardner Greenway Project. The Project was identified in the City’s 2017 Pedestrian and Bicycle Mobility Plan as a priority project. The Project’s goals include minimizing neighborhood cut-through traffic, slowing down vehicular traffic, reducing traffic incidents, providing safer pedestrian/bicycle environment, and providing a contiguous east-west bicycle route within the City of West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
WEHOville.com

WeHo music exec tied to Mexican drug cartels

A pair of Southland music executives were arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to do business with a Guadalajara-based concert promoter with ties to Mexican drug cartels. Angel Del Villar, 41, of Huntington Beach, and Luca Scalisi, 56, of West Hollywood, are each charged with a federal county of conspiracy to transact in property of specially designated narcotics traffickers, in violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo wants you to reduce water use

Southern California is experiencing severe drought conditions. Across the western U.S., scientists have found that the extreme dryness since 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a megadrought that research shows is being intensified by climate change. The City of West Hollywood is getting the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

City’s massive historical survey moves to new phase

The City of West Hollywood’s Current and Historic Planning Division has moved to Phase 2 of updating the 2008 historic context statement and historic resources survey for multi-family residential properties. Staff has completed a draft of the historic context statement as Phase 1. The 2008 statement and survey included 2,100 properties constructed before 1961. Phase 2 of the current project includes a reconnaissance survey of approximately 2,400 residential properties constructed before 1982 within the R2, R3, and R4 multi-family zoning districts.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (May 30-June 5)

Nothing significant to report. 05/31/2022 @ 1900-0600. An unknown suspect removed a laundry basket containing clothing from the front seat of the unlocked vehicle. The suspect also removed a tent, gold necklace, crystal necklace, printer, and floral bag from the trunk. #03230. June 1st. Grand Theft. 8700 block Holloway Drive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Judge: Former Kat Von D store manager doesn’t have to arbitrate lawsuit claims

A wrongful termination case brought by the ex- manager of Kat Von D’s former High Voltage Tattoo store in West Hollywood will head to court. After hearing arguments, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile said Thursday he will not require the plaintiff to arbitrate her claims that she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for expressing concerns about her boss’ alleged disregard for coronavirus mandates and health concerns, assuring the case will be heard by a jury.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy