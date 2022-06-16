ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

More than 150 men who worked at British embassy in Afghanistan remain in country

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtnx6_0gCNiSt000

More than 150 men who worked at the British embassy in Afghanistan have yet to be relocated to the UK, it has been reported.

The BBC has reportedly seen and verified a list of the more than 150 men who worked at the embassy and still live in the country, with some claiming to have been beaten by the Taliban because of their previous occupations.

The broadcaster says the men had worked for the global security company GardaWorld.

The Government announced this week it was opening the two remaining parts of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), with the new pathways allowing at-risk British Council and security contractors to be resettled in the UK and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to also refer refugees for resettlement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352YWP_0gCNiSt000
Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of a full flight of 265 people supported by members of the UK Armed Forces on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport under Operation Pitting (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA) (PA Media)

Up to 20,000 refugees are expected to arrive under the ACRS, with individuals and families who were brought to safety under Operation Pitting, the initial British military rescue mission, prioritised in the first part of the scheme.

Sarah Magill, director of the human rights charity Azadi, told the BBC there had been no explanation why it had taken so long to begin the next process.

“Through their inaction the government has caused incalculable trauma,” she said.

“It is a deeply inhumane way to treat a body of staff entrusted to keep British ministers and civil servants safe.”

A UK government spokesman said: “Our staff worked tirelessly to evacuate over 15,000 people to safety from Afghanistan within a fortnight in the biggest and fastest emergency in recent history.

“We are still working hard to assist the people of Afghanistan, having already helped over 4,600 individuals to leave the country since the end of the military evacuation.

“We have opened the Afghanistan Citizen Resettlement Scheme, one of the most ambitious resettlement programmes in the world and the first bespoke scheme in Europe to begin resettling evacuees and individuals.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children could be allowed into UK, according to report

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children and teenagers could be allowed to come to the UK under changes expected to be announced on Wednesday, it has been reported. Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce that children and teenagers will be allowed to come to the UK if they have permission from a parent or legal guardian and the Ukrainian government, The Daily Telegraph has reported.
U.K.
newschain

Britain has taken stronger view than US on Ukraine, says ex-White House adviser

Britain has taken a stronger view than the US on Ukraine, with a “fully independent role” in Nato thanks to Brexit, according to a former White House adviser. John Bolton, who was national security adviser to Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019, will claim that the UK can now have an “appropriate” part in the military alliance, not constrained by the “smoothie-making, decision-making process” of the EU.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Embassy#Uk#Taliban#Gardaworld#British Council#The United Nations
newschain

Truss welcomes release of Britons held by Taliban

Five British nationals who were being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released from detention. The Foreign Office issued an apology on behalf of the families of the five for “any breach of Afghan culture, customs and laws” and said it was a “mistake” for them to have gone to the country against official travel advice.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
newschain

Labour needs to ride wave of industrial action, RMT union chief says

Labour leader Keir Starmer needs to find a way to ride “the wave of industrial action” set to hit the UK, the general secretary of the RMT union has said. In a press conference, Mick Lynch said the Labour leadership needed to find a way to connect with working-class people.
ECONOMY
newschain

Tories’ ‘levelling-up’ agenda destined to fail – Starmer

The Government’s “levelling-up” agenda is destined to fail because ministers are unwilling to decentralise power from Whitehall, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will say. In a speech to the Labour Local Government Association conference in Warwick on Sunday, the Labour leader will accuse the Tories of “hoarding” power at the centre while “squandering” the potential of the rest of the country.
POLITICS
newschain

Dangerous driving suspect detained by police dies in hospital

Police are investigating after a driver who was forcibly removed from his van in Bath due to alleged erratic behaviour died in hospital. Avon and Somerset Police received multiple calls about the van being driven dangerously on Wellsway in the south of the city at about 3.30pm on Friday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy