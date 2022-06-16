ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus takes their first A321XLR for a test flight

By Kevincm
 5 days ago
Whilst I’ve been trapped in the show hall, Airbus has been busy, with the first A321XLR (the Extra Long Range variant of the Airbus A321neo aircraft) has taken to the sky, completing its first test flight. The aircraft, MSN 11000, took off from Hamburg-Finkenwerder Airport at 11:05 hrs...

#Airbus A320 Family#Narrow Body Aircraft#Istanbul#Bahamas Sheyshells#A321xlr
