Carlos Sainz cut a frustrated figure after Max Verstappen held off the Ferrari driver's charge to deny him his first Formula 1 win. The Spaniard had qualified third for the Canadian Grand Prix and was at the sharp end throughout the race in Montreal, even leading at one point and being involved in a fight with Red Bull driver Verstappen for the win during the final 15 laps following a safety car period.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO