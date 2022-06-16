ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers’ Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid broken up by Shohei Ohtani

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers lost his bid for a no-hitter when Los Angeles Angels star Shoehi Ohtani tripled with one out in the ninth inning Wednesday night.

Ohtani pulled a line drive into the right-field corner well beyond a diving Mookie Betts. It came on the 123rd pitch from Anderson — his previous career high was 109 in 2018 with Colorado.

Anderson, who picked up the win in the Dodgers’ 4-1 victory, threw a called third strike past three-time MVP Mike Trout to start the ninth as the Dodger Stadium crowd roared. Ohtani, last year’s AL MVP, lined the next pitch — an 86 mph cutter — into right.

Anderson shook his head slightly and was lifted for closer Craig Kimbrel with the Dodgers leading 4-0. The 32-year-old left-hander tipped his cap as he walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

He struck out eight and walked two. Anderson fanned Ohtani twice before the two-way star spoiled the no-hit bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38w8eu_0gCNeAoe00
Tyler Anderson tips his cap to the fans after exiting the game in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 4-1 win over the Angels.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqSUl_0gCNeAoe00
Shohei Othani legs out a triple in the ninth inning, breaking up Dodgers starters Tyler Anderson’s bid for a no-hitter in the Angels’ loss.
USA TODAY Sports

The crowd of 50,812 was on its feet cheering for Anderson to get the last out of the eighth. He did, with Taylor Ward going down swinging.

The Angels had left four runners on base. Ward reached on an error by center fielder Cody Bellinger leading off the game. Trout followed with a walk before Anderson retired Ohtani on a called third strike and Matt Duffy went down swinging to end the inning.

Anderson hit Jared Walsh with a pitch leading off the second.

Walsh hit a dribbler up the first base line in the seventh. Anderson ran over to make the play and got there in time, but spiked the throw for an error.

Anderson has had one season with a winning record (4-3 in 2020 with San Francisco) but now he’s having the best year of his seven-year career. He came into the game with a 7-0 record and 3.07 ERA.

The Dodgers got a three-run homer from Will Smith in the first and a solo shot by Trea Turner in the third.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy