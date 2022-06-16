ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Meadowbrook Golf Club changes proposal meeting

By Tatiana Parish
WCJB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners listened to the concerns of neighbors regarding a proposal to change the Meadowbrook golf course. The owner wants to make some major upgrades. Those improvements would be glow-in-the-dark targets. That’s to avoid installing bright lights that would disturb neighbors. The owner...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

