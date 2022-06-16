Meadowbrook Golf Club changes proposal meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of my favorite sporting events is going on right now in Omaha, Nebraska. The Baseball College World Series. Throw in the Women’s College World Series held every year in Oklahoma City for softball and you have two of the best events to attend and be a part of for both players and fans alike. I’ve been so fortunate to have been to both places as a Gator broadcaster and if you have never been to these events, you should put it on your bucket list to go. It’s what college athletics is supposed to be like, it’s rich in tradition, with great players and great teams that have come to compete and try for championships and it’s also great for fans as well. Have fun watching this year but if you ever get a chance to go, especially if the Gators are there, take the time to do it. You won’t be sorry.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO