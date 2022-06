Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.

