Carson City Library Learning Challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police said the man arrested for allegedly firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field on Sunday was trying to break up a fight. Police told KOLO 8 News Now that two women were fighting just before 5 p.m. June 19, 2022. Forty-nine-year-old Jaime Zamorano had been involved with both of the women at some point, police said. Zamorano allegedly fired a gun multiple times into the air in an attempt to break up the fight.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO