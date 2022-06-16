ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Carson City Library Learning Challenge

KOLO TV Reno
 5 days ago

KOLO TV Reno

Capital City Brewfest

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Capital City Brewfest is Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 3:00 p. to 8:00 p.m. You can enjoy beer from more than two dozen different brewers, eat food from several food trucks, and listen to live music on a stage. It's happening in Carson City...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebrating World Refugee Day in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June 20, 2022 is World Refugee Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and support for those who were forced to leave their home country to escape dangerous situations like war, persecution, or natural disaster. Over the weekend, the Northern Nevada International Center hosted a special event for the refugees in our community.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

REMSA Health stresses importance of water safety for children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It's something that paramedics have already had to deal with this year. "We've already responded on two near drownings in our community and that is two too many," said Adam Heinz of REMSA Health. Perhaps those two incidents are what motivated Heinz and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kids attend a NASA summer camp, build robots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On the second floor of an old brick building next to Reno's Discovery Museum a group of young kids are huddle over a pile of brightly colored plastic pieces. It might look like a group of kids playing with Legos--and--in a way it is. They are...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Managing mental health following mass shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - News of mass shootings can cause increased anxiety in public places, but there are some steps you can take to manage it. Dr. Matt Boland, a local psychologist, says the first thing you should do is accept your emotions. Mass shootings are anxiety provoking, and it's understandable to be shaken by them.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Myasthenia Gravis patient wants change in her lifetime

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At age 12 Rachel Blinn was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. Then and now it is a rare disease with children. She said she and her family knew something was wrong the day Rachel performed in a school play. "About half-way through the performance my body stopped,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire extensively damages workshop at East Sixth Street business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire extensively damaged a workshop Friday night at the Easy Inn at 1661 E. Sixth St. in Reno. The fire did not spread beyond the workshop, the Reno Fire Department said. Although firefighters got a quick knockdown it caused extensive damage to the room and contents. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fence fire on Vassar Street spreads to apartments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:40 P.M. UPDATE: Fire investigators say crews initially responded to a report of a fence fire. When they arrived, they found the fire had spread to a nearby building. That building suffered heavy damage, but it is not clear how many people were displaced. There are...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

South Reno fire displaces three people and two dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A south Reno kitchen fire displaced three people and two dogs on Sunday afternoon. The American Red Cross will help find them shelter, the Reno Fire Department said. The fire department responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Sandstone Drive at about 3:48 p.m. on...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno polie arrest five in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people Saturday as part of an impaired driving saturation patrol. Police also gave 15 citations for traffic violations and gave 35 warnings for other violations. "The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver,"...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe sheriff investigates shooting near Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Wadsworth. They responded to Olinghouse on a report of a subject who had been shot, but when deputies arrived on scene, it was unclear who that person was. After nearly an hour, family members were...
WADSWORTH, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police said the man arrested for allegedly firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field on Sunday was trying to break up a fight. Police told KOLO 8 News Now that two women were fighting just before 5 p.m. June 19, 2022. Forty-nine-year-old Jaime Zamorano had been involved with both of the women at some point, police said. Zamorano allegedly fired a gun multiple times into the air in an attempt to break up the fight.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Semi full of cattle goes off I-80 near USA Parkway

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 has reopened at USA Parkway between Sparks and Fernley after a tractor-trailer carrying cattle went off the road, shutting the stretch of interstate down for hours. Gathering up the cattle caused the delay in reopening the freeway. A pickup truck was also involved but...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police locate missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public's help finding Reannin Smith, 29, who was last seen Thursday about noon leaving a group home in Sparks. Smith does not have the medications she needs. Police described her as white with blond hair and blue eyes, about...
SPARKS, NV

