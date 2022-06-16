ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Registers assist

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cirelli logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez went 5-for-17 with three RBI while starting the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Brett Phillips will start in right field while Randy Arozarena serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Heads back to Double-A

Peguero was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Peguero somewhat surprisingly beat fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors last week, but that appeared to be more a matter of geographical proximity than anything else, as he was able to make the short drive from Altoona to Pittsburgh on minimal notice after Tucupita Marcano hit the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Peguero held his own in his lone appearance, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, but the team will now turn to Cruz as the presumed long-term solution at shortstop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list

O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. O'Neill tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Red Sox and will be forced to miss at least a week and a half due to the injury. Juan Yepez should see increased playing time in O'Neill's absence, while Lars Nootbaar was recalled by the Cardinals on Monday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On bench for afternoon game

Raleigh will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Raleigh was never going to start both halves of the twin bill despite the fact that he owns a .967 OPS in his last 12 games. Luis Torrens starts behind the plate in Game 1, but Raleigh should return for Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Not planning to retire

Williams is not planning to retire and will be "proactive in talking to teams during free agency," per his agent Wallace Prather, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 17-year veteran's days as one of the league's best sixth men may be in the rearview mirror, but Williams still believes he has plenty to offer. He appeared in 56 games for the Hawks last season but saw only 14.3 minutes per game -- his fewest in any season since 2006-07. At this stage in his career, Williams may have trouble securing a larger role, but he'll likely draw plenty of interest on the open market as a veteran scoring option off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not in Saturday's lineup

D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. D'Arnaud went 0-for-3 during Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field and will be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sitting in fourth straight game

Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Yepez will sit for the fourth consecutive game and has started to see his playing time dry up in the wake of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list along with Brendan Donovan's emergence as an everyday player. If the Cardinals can't find steady at-bats for him in the near future, Yepez could be headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: On bench again Sunday

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman will take a seat for the series finale while Brendan Donovan slides in at second base and while Albert Pujols serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter. Gorman started in each of St. Louis' last nine games, going 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

