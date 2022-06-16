ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shaniqua Okwok

By Camille Moore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaniqua Okwok is relatively new to the world of professional acting, but she’s managed to accomplish a lot in a short window of time. Since making her on-screen debut in 2018, she has consistently been working towards bigger and better opportunities. She got a big break in 2021 when she was...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Klariza Clayton

Klariza Clayton started her professional acting journey more than a decade ago and she has been moving at full speed ever since. Her work has introduced her to countless people all over the world, and she’s gotten the chance to show everyone just how versatile she is. Some of her most well-known credits include Skins and House of Anubis. Although it’s been a couple of years since her last on-screen appearance, Klariza’s fans won’t have to wait much longer to see her again. She is working on an upcoming TV series called Flatshare which is based on a novel by Beth O’Leary. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Klariza Clayton.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olivia Cornu

When people sign up for shows such as Married at First Sight, they do so with the expectation that they will lose a bit of privacy in their lives. There’s not much we can say about that other than yes, it’s true; being on a reality show means putting your life out there for the world to see. That’s precisely what Olivia Cornu did when she agreed to let people she doesn’t know tell her who to marry before they ever even met.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Brown Findlay

Best known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley in the popular series Downton Abbey, Jessica Brown Findlay is truly a force to be reckoned with. She has more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, and during that time she has shown that she’s much more than another pretty face. After leaving Downtown Abbey, she continued to work consistently and some of her more recent credits include Harlots and Brave New World. Her fans will be happy to know that she has plenty more great performances where those came from. She currently has a few projects in the pipeline, and she’s excited about sharing them with the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Brown Findlay.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Marianne Jean-Baptiste is the kind of actress that you don’t come across very often. With a career that has spanned the course of four decades, Marianne has become a recognizable face all over the world. She is probably best known for playing Vivian Johnson in the TV series Without a Trace, but she has also worked on a wide variety of other projects. Any time you see her name attached to something you can trust that she’s going to put on a memorable performance. While she hasn’t made an on-screen appearance yet in 2022, she has a few things in the works so we know we’ll be seeing her again soon. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Marianne Jean-Baptiste.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Travina Springer

Travina Springer has been working hard on a new project. She’s portraying a woman by the name of Tyesha Hillman in a little project called “Ms. Marvel,” which is the new Marvel Universe series on Disney+. It is the role of a lifetime, and the world needs to know this young and talented actress a little better.
Seriously? Jon Snow is Getting a Spinoff?

It’s tough to imagine that Jon Snow is getting a spinoff and so many others characters aren’t, but that appears to be the case. Perhaps we should back up and say that this isn’t the worst-case scenario, since there are likely worse stories to explore. But the truth is that some of us were hoping to see others, namely Arya Stark, push forward on their own journey to see the far-off lands that they had yet to explore. But it’s already been established that Maisie Williams might be more than ready to lay the character of Arya aside, and it’s not certain how many from Game of Thrones might willingly return for a look into their own characters. But Jon Snow isn’t the worst character, no matter what some folks might say. It’s true, his story arc did consist of him being the most noble and upstanding individual, even to his detriment. While some folks, including myself, might say that this makes him kind of a boring character, it did make him far better than most of those in this story, since he stuck to his word more often than any person.
Real-Life Jobs Each Avenger Could Perform

We almost always see superheroes on a mission and rarely get to see them doing anything other than fighting the good fight and enjoying some needed downtime, right? But what if they took on an actual job in the real world? What would they do? There are heroes in the comics that do have regular jobs, since Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is a lawyer, and a few other folks that have been in the comics have taken on other jobs. But what would the MCU Avengers be able to do, and what jobs would they gravitate toward if they were given the choice? There are a lot of different answers that people might come up with, especially since everyone has a different opinion and perspective of what an individual might be capable of outside the role of a hero. It’s not hard to argue for a few of them, but as for the others, well, it’s kind of up to the interpretation of each person.
Was Vecna Always the Main Villain of Stranger Things?

Speak the name ‘Vecna’ to a dedicated D&D player and you’ll likely get a reaction, but now if you say it to a fan of Stranger Things you’ll be likely to get the same since the dreaded lich’s name has been taken on by the horrifying figure that appears to run the Upside Down, or is at least dominant within the confines of the alternate universe. This figure is actually far more forceful than any of the others since he can reach across the dimensions and kill people, unlike the Demogorgon or the Mind Flayer, who have to be there in physical form to do much of anything. In other words, the barrier doesn’t have to be open for Vecna to cause damage and confusion in Hawkins. But it’s fair to wonder if he’s been guiding the creatures of the Upside Down, and it’s even enough to wonder if he created them during his time there. This line of inquiry is made possible since having seen Eleven’s past, one can easily surmise that she wasn’t responsible for the massacre that was seen in the initial episode of season 4.
Is There Any Redemption for Scarlet Witch?

At this point in the MCU, it’s already been established that life isn’t fair, that things are going to happen, and that situations are going to get worse before they get better. But after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would appear that Wanda’s situation is only getting worse at this time, especially since she allowed herself to be so corrupted by the Darkhold that she ended up killing more than one individual from different realities. She corrupted an entire town in her grief, she harmed others thanks to her delusions, and she’s been an unrelenting terror to another version of herself within the multiverse. And yet, she made the decision to destroy the temple that was built to glorify the Scarlet Witch and was used to help her reach out and continue the horror that had been building for a while. There were several red flags along the way, several moments when it was determined that she was going down the wrong path, but the fact is that Wanda was designed to suffer for a while, and at this point, it’s tough to think that she could come back.
UPI News

'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- Mike Judge said Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, premiering Thursday on Paramount+, shows how little his animated teenagers have changed. "Beavis and Butt-head are thrust into the modern world just as themselves," Judge told UPI in a red carpet interview. "They don't change much."
Is The Freaks And Geeks Pilot Worth Watching Over 20 Years Later?

Freaks and Geeks introduced the world to some of the most popular names in film and television such as Paul Feig, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini. The show followed a bunch of teenagers in the 1980s who could be deemed misfits to ordinary students. Freaks and Geeks was quickly canceled in the first season as it was a very low-rated show on NBC; however, it lives on as a classic gem that managed to be nominated for several Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. The short-lived series managed to win the latter. It’s been well over 20 years since the pilot of Freaks and Geeks, does the first episode hold up to the modern times of today’s culture?
Is A Wonder Twins Film Necessary?

So, Wonder Twins has been canceled. Warner Brothers announced earlier this year that they would adapt the popular comics into a live-action film, but it’s been reported that the studio has stopped production and scrapped the idea altogether. Originally, Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel was tapped to write and direct the upcoming feature with KJ Apa and Isabel May cast as the titular heroes. The Wonder Twins made their comic book debut in the Extreme Justice #9 issue by Ivan Velez Jr and Al Rio in 1995. The only live-action form that these twins have been showcased in was the CW series Smallville. The extraterrestrial twin brother and sister can only activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying, “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” Jayna can transform into any animal and Zan can become water in any state. There’s no word on whether there’s a future with a Wonder Twins live-action film, but was one even needed in the first place?
How M. Night Shyamalan’s After Earth Could’ve Worked

Just like The Happening, After Earth came at a time when M. Night Shyamalan wasn’t exactly doing his best work. The good news: After Earth wasn’t as much of an embarrassment as The Happening. The bad news: It was a bland and meaningless entry into the sci-fi genre. The most interesting part is that this was the first film he directed in 20 years based on someone else’s script. The 2013 feature is about Cypher Raige and his son, Kitai, who feels pressure to follow in the footsteps of his father. This puts a serious strain on their relationship, and the duo attempts to mend their bond, but their craft crashes on Earth, a hostile place where every creature view humans as food.
Does The Hunger Games Really Need A Prequel?

We’re not done with the world of Hunger Games just yet. Lionsgate has confirmed that they will dive back into the trilogy, but this time with a novel prequel from Suzanne Collins (the original Hunger Games writer) called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released on November 17, 2023. The upcoming feature will focus on Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the trilogy, as a young man. The premise mainly narrows on Snow’s time with a mysterious and rebellious girl from District 12 named Lucy Gary Baird, who he mentors through the 10th Hunger Games. Despite the fact that a novel has already been written for the prequel, was there ever a need to revisit the Hunger Games world?
Movie Review: Green Book

There are plenty of times when people are given the chance to remember what things used to be like back in the day, even if they’re given stylized versions of the past that don’t always dig that deep into the subjects that many feel are controversial. Green Book is a fairly good representation of how truly messed-up Jim Crow laws were back in the day, but it would appear that it didn’t settle with some folks in the same way that it did with others. In fact, it sounds as though the family of the actual Doctor Don Shirley felt that the movie was a bunch of lies that didn’t tell the story the way it went and was more or less a fanciful way to make Tony Lip look like a man that had a journey to go on that would bring him to a better understanding of who Shirley was and why his bigoted ways were getting in the way of being a better man. The idea that the movie was seen from Tony’s point of view isn’t wrong, but it feels as though too many people missed the point that it was a transformational experience.
Where Does Quinlan Vos Fit During Order 66?

There are plenty of Jedi that should have already been revealed in the movies and the shows, but Quinlan Vos, while he has shown up in an animated series, should have managed to show up in a live-action appearance at this time. This character is more than a little interesting, and the mere mention that he’s been given in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is great enough that a lot of people are hoping that there might be a surprise coming at some point. It’s not exactly that hopeful, but out of all the Jedi, Vos is one of those that was bound to survive Order 66 thanks to his special talents. Apart from his abilities as a spy and someone that can experience ambiguity in the Force, Vos also has the use of something called psychometry, which allows him to get a Force reading from an object, which is beyond even the most powerful Jedi Masters since it’s an innate ability that is found in Vos’s people and very few others. But it’s this quality that would have made him a valuable asset to those that Kenobi has contacted in the series. It’s also one of the only abilities that could keep him alive.
Does The 24 Pilot Hold Up Over 20 Years Later?

24 has etched itself in the books of television history. Arguably the first series to bring high-concept action onto the small screen, the popular show was created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. The show ran for eight seasons and had one spin-off featuring a different set of cast members. Though 24 diminished in its later seasons, the action, spy drama was always an exciting hour that first started on November 6, 2001. The first eight seasons are about Jack Bauer who works in Los Angeles for the Counter-Terrorist Unit; He’s an agent that goes against the grain to make sure that justice is served. With the world in a different place in 2022, does the first episode of 24 hold up in today’s society?
So, Marvel is Going to Create a Planet of the Apes Series?

Before anyone gets too excited, Marvel will be taking Planet of the Apes back as it pertains to the comics, but it does sound as though Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will have something to do with a Planet of the Apes series. In the meantime, Marvel will be focusing on bringing this story back to the comics as of 2023, and to be certain, that could lead in a lot of different directions if it takes off. This franchise is one of those that has managed to be popular for a while before it was put on the shelf and then was brought out again to be presented to the public yet again, only to be put on the shelf once more before Andy Serkis’ version came about and created an origin that was far more acceptable than what Mark Wahlberg helped to create years before. When looked at as an actual story and not a live-action production, this story is ironic in a lot of ways but terrifying just as many since it does place humanity in front of a mirror to look at their own iniquities.
How The Exorcist Ruined The Franchise

The Exorcist helped redefined the horror genre. Back during a time when slashers were a dominant force when it comes to horror, The Exorcist showcased a different side of evil in the world of cinema. Based on the novel by William Peter Blatty of the same name, the iconic film is about a young Regan, who becomes possessed by the devil. A local priest comes in and tries to rescue the poor girl by performing an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert to help with the difficult job. The Exorcist was a smash hit as the cheap film made over $400 million at the box office. It wasn’t just the fact that the feature was new for the time, but The Exorcist was a genuinely scary and carefully crafted film. Instead of delivering needless jump scares or unnecessary gore, the movie actually takes its time trying to get you invested in the characters first before jumping right into the supernatural stuff.
