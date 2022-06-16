10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shaniqua Okwok

It’s tough to imagine that Jon Snow is getting a spinoff and so many others characters aren’t, but that appears to be the case. Perhaps we should back up and say that this isn’t the worst-case scenario, since there are likely worse stories to explore. But the truth is that some of us were hoping to see others, namely Arya Stark, push forward on their own journey to see the far-off lands that they had yet to explore. But it’s already been established that Maisie Williams might be more than ready to lay the character of Arya aside, and it’s not certain how many from Game of Thrones might willingly return for a look into their own characters. But Jon Snow isn’t the worst character, no matter what some folks might say. It’s true, his story arc did consist of him being the most noble and upstanding individual, even to his detriment. While some folks, including myself, might say that this makes him kind of a boring character, it did make him far better than most of those in this story, since he stuck to his word more often than any person.
Comments / 0