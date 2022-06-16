ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Puts up assist

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hedman posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two points in win

Stamkos scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Stamkos was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 32-year-old made sure that drought didn't reach three, as he set up an Ondrej Palat goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Stamkos saw a top-line assignment Monday with Brayden Point (undisclosed) unavailable, and the former would likely stick in that role if the latter misses more time. Stamkos has 10 goals, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 playoff contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Grabs power-play apple

MacKinnon notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2. MacKinnon had the secondary helper on a Cale Makar goal midway through the third period. The assist extended MacKinnon's point streak to six games (three goals, four helpers). The star center has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of 16 playoff contests, racking up 11 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-13 rating.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zach Thompson: Sidelined with forearm injury

The Pirates placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. While deactivating Thompson allows the Pirates to get down to the 13-pitcher limit for MLB active rosters, it temporarily leaves the team without a fifth starter. The Pirates didn't provide any indication that Thompson was nursing an injury coming out of his most recent start Friday against the Giants, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until at least July 3 now that he's been shut down with the forearm issue. With a 3-5 record, 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB in 54.1 innings across his first 13 outings (12 starts) this season, Thompson was a fantasy option just in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues before the forearm injury surfaced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On bench for afternoon game

Raleigh will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Raleigh was never going to start both halves of the twin bill despite the fact that he owns a .967 OPS in his last 12 games. Luis Torrens starts behind the plate in Game 1, but Raleigh should return for Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Moves back to minors

The Angels optioned Mayfield to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Mayfield became the odd man out for the Angels with the team needing to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for left-hander Kenny Rosenberg, who was recalled from Salt Lake to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle. During his two-day stay with the Halos, Mayfield went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Recalled by Cardinals

Nootbar was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Nootbar's arrival gives the Cardinals an additional outfielder with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Nootbar accomplished very little with his 57 plate appearances earlier in the season, striking out a third of the time while hitting .140/.228/.240.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Kenny Rosenberg: Slated to start Sunday

Rosenberg will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Rosenberg's first two major-league appearances came as a reliever, and he allowed five runs while striking out seven in six innings. He was sent to the minors in early June but will rejoin the big-league club to make his first career start in the majors Sunday. Over seven starts at Triple-A Salt Lake this year, he's posted a 2.34 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 34.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: On bench again Sunday

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman will take a seat for the series finale while Brendan Donovan slides in at second base and while Albert Pujols serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter. Gorman started in each of St. Louis' last nine games, going 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sitting in fourth straight game

Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Yepez will sit for the fourth consecutive game and has started to see his playing time dry up in the wake of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list along with Brendan Donovan's emergence as an everyday player. If the Cardinals can't find steady at-bats for him in the near future, Yepez could be headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy