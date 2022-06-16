ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

‘There’s no end to it’: Las Vegans rely on credit card cycle as inflation, interest rates spike

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Upspz_0gCNTuiz00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As inflation continues to make things more expensive, many are turning to credit cards to make ends meet, so 8 News Now asked a financial expert for tips for anyone struggling to lower their monthly payments.

A study by ‘Self,’ said in August 2021, Nevada had the most credit card debt in the nation, with each person carrying an average balance of $3,200.

What does the interest rate hike mean for you?

Jill Shlesinger is one of those people, dealing with what she calls a ‘vicious cycle.’

“I just feel like I’m kind of in a debt hole,” she explained.

She opened her business, ‘Starburst Parlor Keto Bakery’ late last year, and since she was not able to obtain a business loan at the time, Shlesinger was forced to use personal credit cards to get things off the ground.

Fed hikes interest rates for second time in 2022

Now, she’s strapped with overwhelming payments every month.
“I’m just thinking about, ‘oh this credit card is due, it’s a 420 minimum,”‘ Shlesinger said.

In May, The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said the United States is carrying $841 billion in credit card debt.

Mahesh Odhrani a financial advisor and president of Strategic Wealth Design said with inflation raging and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by another 0.75% Wednesday, things could get a lot more difficult.

“They may not have saved up a rainy-day fund,” Odhrani said. “Or have a saving account they can dip into, so where do they go? To credit cards.”

However, he said there are options to bounce back:

  • You can transfer your balance to a zero-interest or low-interest card
  • If you own a home, transfer the credit card balance to a lower interest, home equity line of credit
  • Call your bank or credit card company and try to negotiate a lower rate
  • Contact a credit counselor for financial advice
  • Go through a debt consolidation company, but make sure the plan focuses on lowering the amount owed without missing payments and keeping your credit score intact

“It’s almost like spinning in a wheel,” Shlesinger explained. “That every time I think I’m going to get ahead, I have another bill that comes in.”

As for Shlesinger, she told 8 News Now she is doing her best to stay afloat by paying the monthly balances, while also serving the community she knows and loves.

“Aside from like a dream or winning the lottery,” Shlesinger concluded. “There’s no end to it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
8 News Now

Nevada senators call for swift classification of new federal wildland firefighter job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, are urging the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to implement a wildland firefighter job classification. On Friday, the Nevada senators joined Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, in a letter to OPM calling for them to swiftly implement provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation And Economy#Credit Score#Credit Card Debt#Las Vegans#Fed#The Federal Reserve Bank#Strategic Wealth Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
8 News Now

Juneteenth events around Las Vegas valley

Along with observing Juneteenth on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has been honoring the holiday this past week and has an array of citywide cultural activities and attractions planned for the weekend. If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy