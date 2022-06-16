ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ex-Judge Probing 2020 Election Fined $2K Daily After Courtroom Tantrum

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Wisconsin judge has ordered that the man hired by Republicans to investigate the state’s 2020 election results be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with an earlier, ongoing public records request. Dane County Circuit Judge...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Special Counsel For 2020 Election Probe To Return To Court Thursday

The special counsel who was assigned to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is scheduled to return to Dane County Court Thursday. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is being fined $2,000 a day until he complies with the court’s order to turn over records to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

New Elections Commission chair hopes to restore faith in Wisconsin elections

The recently-selected chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Monday he hopes to help restore voter's faith in the state's elections, while also declining to comment whether he thought President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Republican attorney Don Millis was appointed to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Ex-Gov. Eric Greitens Releases Bizarre Senate Campaign Video Urging Supporters To Go ‘RINO Hunting’

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, an ex-Navy SEAL and current Republican U.S. Senate candidate, released a wild video on Monday encouraging his supporters to go “RINO hunting” (referring to “Republicans in name only.”) In the 38-second video posted on Twitter, Greitens is seen holding a long shotgun and surrounded by a group of men wearing tactical gear who then break down a house door and throw in a smoke bomb. Greitens is then seen walking into the empty room and asking his supporters to “join the MAGA crew” and get their “RINO hunting permits." The ex-governor says, “Today, we’re going RINO hunting,” adding, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”
MISSOURI STATE
wtaq.com

Former State Supreme Court Justice Ordered Back To Court

MADISON, WI (WRN) – The head of the Republican partisan elections investigation is expected to be back in court on Thursday. Former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been subpoenaed as a witness in an ongoing open records lawsuit. A Dane County judge found Gableman and his office...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wizmnews.com

Race for Wisconsin Secretary of State takes on new importance

Chances are most people can’t name Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That is understandable, given that the elected position has few responsibilities. The duties of Wisconsin’s Secretary of State have been stripped by the Legislature over the years, and now the office has the duty of sitting on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The only other responsibility of the Secretary of State is to serve as the repository for the Great Seal of Wisconsin. That sounds like a boring and ceremonial duty. But actually, it is quite important because that seal is affixed to the document that certifies elections in Wisconsin. For decades that has occurred without any question about whether it should or shouldn’t be done. After the 2020 election, Secretary of State Doug La Follette affixed the Great Seal to the piece of paper certifying that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Despite the fact that Biden clearly carried the state, one candidate for the office says he would not have signed the document to certify Biden’s victory. Republican Jay Schroeder says he would not have signed the document, arguing that one person, the Secretary of State, can overrule the will of the electorate and award the election to someone who didn’t actually win. That is a scary thought, which makes our choice for Secretary of State in the next election more important than ever before.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri GOP Leader ‘In Contact’ With Cops About Unhinged Eric Greitens Video

A leading Missouri lawmaker blasted fellow Republican and former Governor Eric Greitens on Monday, after Greitens posted an unhinged advertisement that featured him strolling around with a gun and announcing plans to go “RINO hunting,” referring to moderate Republicans. “Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric,” tweeted Caleb Rowden, the Missouri Senate majority floor leader, referring to accusations of abuse by Greitens’ wife. Rowden added that his office had been in touch with the Missouri highway patrol and that he hoped Greitens “finds the help he needs.”
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Re-Election Donors Are Now Giving to Ron DeSantis

Big backers of Donald Trump’s failed re-election bid are now digging deep into their pockets for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024. Politico reports that 10 donors who contributed a total of $24 million to Trump's reelection efforts have recently funneled $3.4 million to a DeSantis political action committee. Theoretically that money is for DeSantis’ re-election as governor, but could be used for a presidential campaign war chest. According to the report, the contributors include those who never donated to a state-level race in Florida or who have significantly upped their financial support for DeSantis. “I know a lot of donors who are kind of in wait-and-see mode,” Shiree Verdone, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair in Arizona, told Politico. “They really, really like DeSantis, who is very popular, but you don’t want to upset Trump.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Sovereign Citizen’ Wackos Arrested With Explosives and Ammo in California

Three self-proclaimed “sovereign citizens”—individuals who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the U.S. government—were arrested in California over the weekend after authorities discovered weapons in their possession, including “an improvised military-grade explosive device.” According to authorities cited by NBC News, two of them were not allowed to own or possess a firearm; law enforcement discovered additional weapons at a property at least two of them live at. The three musketeers were taken to Morongo Basin jail and are currently “being held without bail” until they appear in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gableman
Person
Robin Vos
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Political scientist: Gableman contempt charge could harm image

MADISON, Wis. — The $2,000-per-day contempt fine for former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman could taint the image of his investigation of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, according to a political scientist. “I do think that this latest episode will harm the public image,” said UW-La Crosse professor Anthony Chergosky. The episode came last week when Gableman, who is...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Giuliani Thinks Debate Rule Shouldn’t Apply to Him

Andrew Giuliani is accusing yet another TV station of discrimination for requiring that participants in a political debate be vaccinated against COVID. Giuliani, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of New York, blasted NY1 in a note: “Your position is a blatant act of discrimination against and selective treatment of the leading candidate in the Republican primary. Your decision to banish me to a remote location interferes with the Republican voters’ ability to make an informed decision on June 28th.” CBS previously barred Giuliani—who wants to end vaccine mandates—from its primary debate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Fraud#Tantrum#State Supreme Court#Republicans#Dane County Circuit#American Oversight#Assembly
TheDailyBeast

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Devastating Ruling on Abortion Rights

The Iowa Supreme Court struck down on Friday a 2018 decision that protected the right to abortion under the state constitution, allowing lawmakers to potentially enact severe restrictions or bans against abortion. The 2018 decision from the same court, then composed of a majority of Democratic appointees, enshrined the right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. The decision may have fast-tracked the state to a near or total abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Iowa’s Republican lawmakers will now be able to ban abortion without having to deal with amending the constitution. Friday’s decision came after abortion providers sued the state over a 2020 law requiring a pregnant person to wait 24 hours between an initial appointment and an abortion. While that law was struck down, based partially on the fact that it infringed on the state Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling, the court has now decided that the 2018 decision is void and it was the wrong precedent to set.
IOWA STATE
WISN

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspending abortion appointments

MILWAUKEE — Abortion could suddenly become illegal in Wisconsin so Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is adding more abortion appointments through June 25. After that, they're suspending appointments and directing patients to facilities out of state. The reason behind this move is to not disrupt care for those seeking an abortion as the country waits for a decision from the Supreme Court.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Judge rips Gableman for 'disruptive conduct, misogynistic comments' orders fines

(The Center Square) – Michael Gableman’s latest court appearance is going to cost him $2,000 a day – and could cost him his law license. Dane County Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday issued a blistering ruling following Gableman’s testimony last week, accusing him of grandstanding, distracting from his failures, and insulting the female attorney from the liberal group that is suing over open records requests to Gableman’s Office of Special Counsel.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
montanarightnow.com

2 former Montana governors discuss constitution, shape of democracy

Two former Montana governors on opposite sides of the political spectrum brought down the closing curtain of the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitutional Convention, urging respectful dialogue in times intense discourse. Former GOP Gov. Marc Racicot and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday discussed “Hope and Vision for...
MONTANA STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | Oh, say can you see the hypocrisy

I couldn't help but laugh when I saw Wisconsin's Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow's paean to the American flag earlier this week. The GOP's official "message" from Farrow, who is also the Waukesha County executive, was aimed at commemorating Flag Day on June 14 and, of course, pitching for a few bucks from the faithful.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy