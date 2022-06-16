Crews in Cheney responding to confirmed structure fire

The 24 hour traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane start on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing concrete panels on a 10 mile stretch between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and State Route 271 South of Rosalia. The work zone will be limited to one lane of traffic 24 hours a day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The 24 hour closures will be limited until after the 4th of July. WSDOT officials have stated in the past that eventually the traffic delays will be 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Those delays are expected for the next several months into October when the work is scheduled to be complete. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by portable stoplights.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO