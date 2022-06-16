Crews in Cheney responding to confirmed structure fire

Northern Lakes Fire District personnel respond to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Meyer and Lancaster roads about 2 p.m. Monday. Two people were transported to Kootenai County. Their condition was not available.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have brought the man to shore safely. Last Updated: June 20 at 10:00 a.m. Spokane rescue crews are working to save a person clinging to a tree in the Spokane River, according to officials. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted Monday morning that the individual was...
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A multivehicle rollover accident on eastbound I-90 this afternoon caused significant traffic backup. Luckily, Washington State Patrol stated those involved suffered only minor injuries. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 272 outside of Medical Lake. One vehicle rolled onto its roof, but...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River near N Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive on Sunday. The body was recovered from the river on Monday. Detectives are investigating what happened before the discovery of the body on Sunday afternoon. A caller spotted the body and called 911. Multiple agencies responded and worked...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from Spokane Fire Department (SFD), Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), and Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have spent much of the day on the Spokane River in a water recovery effort. Around 1 p.m., crews were called to a water rescue near the Down River Golf...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A SWAT standoff near the intersection of N. Wilbur and E. Carlisle which began around 8:45 a.m. ended this afternoon when the suspect was safely taken into custody. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) said the incident began when a report was made of a domestic violence...
The 24 hour traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane start on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing concrete panels on a 10 mile stretch between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and State Route 271 South of Rosalia. The work zone will be limited to one lane of traffic 24 hours a day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The 24 hour closures will be limited until after the 4th of July. WSDOT officials have stated in the past that eventually the traffic delays will be 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Those delays are expected for the next several months into October when the work is scheduled to be complete. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by portable stoplights.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Right now the City of Spokane Valley is working to replace the four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-land roundabout. The south Barker Road corridor has been impacted by growth in the city, Spokane County and Liberty Lake. The...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 911 call was made Monday morning regarding an active domestic violence threat, which turned into a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old suspect Kelyn Weiss barricaded himself inside his apartment at the Eagle Point Apartments in Spokane Valley, refusing to cooperate with the deputies on scene.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane International Airport will do a full scale emergency exercise on Wednesday. The exercise allows first responders the chance to practice the Airport’s Emergency Response Plan as well as working with external agencies in the case of an emergency. It will take place from...
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Precipitation levels much higher than average and cooler temperatures are working in favor of a shorter wildfire season this year in the Inland Northwest. Spokane National Weather Service (NWS) Lead Forecaster, Charlotte Dewey, says our region has received more precipitation this spring in comparison to...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Popeyes is coming to Spokane County. In fact, two locations are in the works. One location will be built at 9558 W US Highway 2 in Airway Heights. The other will be at 9252 N Newport Highway, the same site as the former Burger King. Both locations are being built by Ambrosia QSR, a multi-brand, quick-serve restaurant...
WORLEY, Idaho — A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital for injuries she suffered when she was hit by a car. A Subaru Forrester driven by an 81-year-old Fernwood woman struck the girl while she was in the crosswalk on US 95 near S 3rd St. The girl was...
POST FALLS, Idaho - An 89-year-old veteran who was looking for a way to pass the time instead found his passion. Wally Betz is humble about his art, but all it reaches are not only impressed, they are motivated to spread beauty themselves. 89-year-old Post Falls Veteran beautifying the world...
PULLMAN - The Pullman area rancher convicted on animal cruelty charges has been ordered to get rid of his herd or spend two years in jail. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty by a Whitman County District Court jury last week. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch on State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in an attempted home burglary that occurred on Wednesday. Investigators identified the suspect as 39-year-old Brandon C. Bricker. He is now wanted for residential burglary in connection with an incident that happened near N Country Homes Blvd and W Cascade Highway, and other unrelated charges.
With drastic interest rate increases and economic uncertainty abound, the local real estate market is responding to potential market changes. North Idaho remains one of the more active regions in the entire country for home sales. As discussed last week, however, there have been a few noticeable adjustments. Unlike recent springs and summers, a larger number of price cuts have popped up in recent weeks, creating a few more opportunities for active buyers.
