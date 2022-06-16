ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Slight But Still Record Rainfall Recorded in LA and Long Beach

By Beverley Rayner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever slight, a record rainfall was recorded in Los Angeles and Long Beach on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. There was 0.01 inch...

Bicyclist Killed in Santa Ana Crash ID’d

A 67-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding a bicycle in Santa Ana was identified Monday. He was John Story, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection...
SANTA ANA, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Good Luck Renting In Los Angeles

Buyers and Renters Alike Struggle to Secure Housing in a Market that Has Gone Absolutely Out of Control. Sight unseen applications, lightning-fast acceptances, personal letters extolling how much you love the property, and offers well above listing price have long been the norm in the Southern California real estate scene. Still, these days we’re not just talking about homebuyers. Even renters are now needing to navigate this high-speed, high-stress market where landlords gleefully reap the rewards and the rest of us put up with it in hopes of eventually finding a tolerable place to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
CBS LA

Oil seeps through asphalt of Montebello street

Oil seeped through the asphalt in an industrial area of Montebello Thursday morning, prompting some road closures.Sky 2 spotted the large puddle of oil on Montebello Boulevard, between the railroad tracks and Olympic Boulevard. at about 8:15 a.m.The oil may have originated from a leaking underground line.The oil was contained, and there was no apparent hazard to the public. However, traffic is being directed away from the area and repair work may cause closures of Montebello Boulevard between Olympic and Truck Way to be closed indefinitely.
MONTEBELLO, CA
kclu.org

Owner of popular Central Coast radio stations dies in accident

The owner of three popular radio stations in the Tri-Counties has died in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight died Wednesday night in a crash in Ventura County. Knight was one of the few independent radio station owners in the region, with most local commercial stations owned by large groups. His...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Average SoCal gasoline prices drop for 3rd time in 4 days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the third time in four days following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $6.454. The streak ended Monday with a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vigourtimes.com

Driver Abandons Mercedes After Collision in South Los Angeles

Police Saturday are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a hit and run driver who abandoned a Mercedes-Benz and ran away after colliding with another vehicle near the University Park area of South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 1:50 a.m. Friday to Central Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Additional water restrictions placed into effect as California drought continues to worsen

As the record-breaking drought continues to worsen in California, water districts across the state have issued a series of restrictions in an effort to curb water waste. Joining the throngs of regions already impacted by these water conservation efforts are Kagel Canyon, Acton, Val Verde, the Antelope Valley and Malibu, which are all provided retail water service by Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts. The mandatory restrictions placed into effect requests that all homeowners cut back on water usage by 30%, while restricting lawn watering using a similar method already in place with customers provided water by the Los Angeles Department of Water...
mynewsla.com

Fire Scorches 15 Acres of Brush in Lancaster Area

A fire scorched about 15 acres of brush in the Lancaster area Thursday, but no structures were damaged and no one was hurt. The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. near West Avenue K and North 90th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters stopped the...
Nationwide Report

Teenage boy dead after a dirt bike crash in Phelan (Phelan, CA)

Teenage boy dead after a dirt bike crash in Phelan (Phelan, CA)Nationwide Report. A teenage boy lost his life after a dirt bike crash Wednesday afternoon in Phelan. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at 1:27 p.m. on Sunnyslope Road and Sahara Road, east of Sheep Creek Road [...]
Secret LA

This L.A. Restaurant Has Been Serving French-Dipped Sandwiches For Over 100 Years

Philippe The Original is one of the most beloved and oldest restaurants found in Los Angeles. The restaurant was first established in 1908 by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu, who was known for his famous sandwiches. However, the real story of Philippe’s begins in 1918 when a total happy accident occurred. It is said that one fine day an officer walked in and asked for a sandwich. While making the sandwich, Mathieu accidentally dropped the French bread into the flavorful meat juices found in the oven. Despite this mistake, the officer accepted the sandwich with no issue and went on his way. The very next day the officer returned with friends requesting the exact same dipped sandwich. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the legacy of Phlippe’s forever, and as they put it, “The rest is history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County Fair to return

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will return to being an annual event under an agreement approved Tuesday by the board of supervisors. A new partnership between the county and Pickering Events LLC puts that company in charge of operating the Riverside County fairgrounds and fair for five years starting July 1, according to statement on the county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in South LA Drive-by Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at West 83rd and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. James Hall...
LOS ANGELES, CA

