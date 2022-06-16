Police Chase Ends With Arrest in Montebello Alley

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a person early Monday wanted in connection with a homicide investigation. The driver left the car at about 8 a.m., and was hiding out behind a home near Firmona Avenue and Lennox Boulevard in Inglewood. Officers were working to establish a...
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist wanted for speeding who led authorities on a pursuit in Los Angeles and Orange counties was taken into custody in the Echo Park area in dramatic fashion. The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the suspect riding a motorcycle in Los Alamitos just before 10 a.m....
A man is dead in the San Fernando Valley after a police shootout at a busy intersection in Pacoima. There has been heavy police presence at the intersection since that shooting took place Sunday night. Two police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division came to the intersection...
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded the streets of Southland for another round of street takeovers on Sunday night. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were part of the usual antics performed by those present, as they...
Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man on Father’s Day in Long Beach. The incident was reported about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed. Arriving officers found the adult male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound […]
A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
70-Year-Old Woman Dead after Auto Collision near Clinton Keith Road. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Clinton Keith Road. For reasons under investigation, the driver of an SUV lost control and collided with the center divider. As a result, multiple vehicles collided in the area.
WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
LOS ANGELES - A woman in her 20s was killed Sunday when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
A 67-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday morning in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES - The man who shot and killed two El Monte police officers died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Authorities said Justin William Flores, 35, shot the two officers moments after they entered a motel room...
A woman — who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year — pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter...
A man was arrested on suspicion of robbing customers outside a Hollywood coffee shop and bank while simulating having a handgun wrapped in a towel, police said Friday. The first robbery happened around 5:40 p.m. May 8, when a man approached two people who were sitting at a table outside a coffee shop in the […]
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at West 83rd and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. James Hall...
Comments / 0