City of L.A. prevails in lawsuit brought by DWP customer at center of billing scandal

Two officers shot and killed on the job were remembered by family, colleagues and the El Monte community, when a sea of people touched by their lives and services gathered for a vigil Saturday night. Officer Joseph Anthony Santana, 31, and his partner, Cpl. Michael Domingo Paredes, 42, were killed...
A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man was critically wounded today in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A....
The first official Pride Parade and Festival in Boyle Heights is taking place this Saturday, courtesy of clothing brand Ten Eleven. This parade and festival is an event that the entire community can enjoy, featuring headliners Maribel Guardia, Ivan Tavarez and Fedro. The festival will be on Saturday until 11...
