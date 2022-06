SKAGWAY, Alaska (KTUU) - When tourists get off of the cruise ships in Skagway the first thing they do is start walking around town and the perfect food for walking is fry bread. For this Roadtrippin’ feature, we check out Klondike Doughboy in Skagway where they have been frying up dough for over seven years.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 11 HOURS AGO