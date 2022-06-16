ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

[UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: Good News] Missing Boy in SoHum

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight two parents are asking for the Southern Humboldt community’s help. Their 12-year-old son, Nathan Weltsch, has gone missing in the area. As of 10:45 p.m., he may have been seen...

kymkemp.com

CBS San Francisco

Helicopter used to rescue man injured in fall from cliff on Mendocino coast

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A man injured in a fall from a cliff Sunday morning on the Mendocino County coastline was rescued by officers in a helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.Multiple agencies responded to an 11:30 a.m. report of a possible cliff rescue, including from the sheriff's office, the Redwood Coast Fire Protection District in Manchester in Mendocino County, and another helicopter from Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services.In route to the scene, sheriff's officers learned that the incident had changed to one with a man with a likely broken leg who was at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove.The helicopter used a 100-foot line to lower an officer to the scene, and a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to assist the patient, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.The helicopter lifted all three from the beach to safety in a nearby parking lot. The REACH helicopter took the patient, who was not identified by authorities, to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Ukiah man jailed after allegedly starting fire while camping illegally

Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of illegal camping with a warming fire about 11:48 p.m. Friday. The fire in the 5600 block of East Side Calpella Road near Ukiah was observed by neighbors, who reported it to law enforcement, the MCSO stated in a news release Sunday.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire in Cutten Home This Morning Difficult to Fight, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 11:46 A.M. today three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 4400 Block of Walnut Drive. The first arriving unit found a two-story, wood- framed structure with smoke coming from multiple windows and doors of the structure. A second alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations. Crews initiated an interior attack of the fire and search of the structure. Crews quickly determined that the occupant had self-evacuated and was uninjured. An additional Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire and a mutual aid engine from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the fire to assist with firefighting operations.
CUTTEN, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JAY ROSS MOBLEY PROBATION Supervised Release Program...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Investigators Confirm Body Found in Navarro River is Missing Boonville Man— ‘No Obvious Signs of Foul Play’

Officials have confirmed the dead body found in the Navarro River this morning is 25-year-old Boonville resident Jesus Mendoza who went missing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us he was found submerged in the water and preliminary investigations have found “no obvious signs of foul play.”
BOONVILLE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Body Found Where Boonville Man Went Missing—Law Enforcement Investigating

This early afternoon brings a troubling update regarding the search for missing Boonville man Jesus Mendoza. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us that Mendoza’s family had located a deceased subject “submerged in water” near Hendy Woods State Park, the location the missing man was last seen on the late afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
BOONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Pedestrian Injured During Hit and Run in Old Town Tonight

A driver fled a traffic collision in Old Town Eureka tonight after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle at 4th and E near the Sea Grill restaurant about 10 p.m. The 46-year-old male victim received facial injuries and an ambulance was requested to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Toddler Not Restrained, Hit and Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.16.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Looks at ‘Custody and Corrections Facilities in the County’

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury:. CUSTODY, CORRECTIONS AND OTHER COUNTY FACILITIES SUMMARY. The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury (Grand Jury) faced many unusual challenges during our term, predominately the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in numerous rescheduling of inspections, changes that limited inspection access in facilities and created attendance restrictions for Grand Jurors. The Grand Jury annually visits and evaluates the physical condition and management of public prisons (Eel River Conservation Camp is the only prison in Humboldt County) and inspects the Humboldt County Correctional Facility (HCCF) as required by PC §919(b).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Father Arrested After Infant Needed to be Revived with Narcan

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 15, 2022, at about 11:58 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Just in Time for the First Day of Summer—Swimsuit Weather Coming This Week!

Pull out those swimsuits. A large warm beach on the Eel or the Trinity Rivers is just waiting for you to plop your wet swimsuit onto it and relax for a whole day. Tomorrow though Saturday, the weather is predicted to get into the 90’s or even creep into the low 100’s the first day of the weekend in SoHum, Willow Creek, and Hayfork.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Fire Near Ettersburg

Last night, about 10 p.m., firefighters rushed to what they thought was a wildland fire in the 2600 block of Ettersburg Road, only to learn it was a structure fire. According to Telegraph Ridge Fire Chief Peter Lawsky, “The house burned to the ground and the man who lived in it died in the fire.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna POP Team Serve Two Search Warrants

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sunday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 1:50 P.M., the Fortuna Police Department’s Problem Oriented Police (POP) Team,...
FORTUNA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
Willits News

Man dies after jumping off Noyo Bridge in Fort Bragg

A man died recently after jumping off the Noyo Bridge in Fort Bragg, the Fort Bragg Police Department reported. According to the FBPD, officers responded to the Noyo Bridge around 11 a.m. June 7 when it was reported that a man was standing on the outside of the pedestrian bridge railing.
FORT BRAGG, CA

