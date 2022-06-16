ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Southwestern Wichita County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Northeastern Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Dundee, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dundee, Mankins, Lake Kickapoo and Lake Diversion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX

