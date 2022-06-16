Child Abduction Emergency issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles and Lake Charles Regional Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 31 and 32. Interstate 210 between mile markers 4 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO